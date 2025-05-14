Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 skater list: everyone confirmed so far
Your complete guide to every skater confirmed so far.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is set to release on July 11, and as we crawl closer to a release date more skaters are being added to the lineup. We've even seen a couple of secret skaters get confirmed now too, giving you all the more reason to test your skating abilities in timed challenges around a variety of different locations to try and unlock them.
There are some real oddballs in the roster too, and depending on which edition of the game you buy you may even see characters like Doom Guy in your skater selection. If you were curious about how many skaters are returning from the original game too, or just which faces you can expect to see, here's every character confirmed so far.
Every skater on the main roster confirmed so far
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 features both skaters from the original two games, alongside fresh meat for you to take to the halfpipe. Here's everyone you can expect to see on the base roster:
- Tony Hawk
- Yuto Horigome
- Jamie Foy
- Zion Wright
- Letícia Bufoni
- Margie Didal
- Chloe Covell
- Bob Burnquist
- Steve Caballero
- Kareem Campbell
- Eric Koston
- Rodney Mullen
- Chad Muska
- Andrew Reynolds
- Geoff Rowley
- Elissa Steamer
- Jamie Thomas
- Nora Vasconcellos
- Riley Hawk
- Tynshawn Jones
- Shane O'Neill
- Leo Baker
- Aori Nishimura
- Rune Glifberg
- Bucky Lasek
- Rayassa Leal
- Aurelien Giraud
- Nyjah Huston
- Lizzie Armanto
Digital Deluxe edition skaters
Two bonus skaters are available for anyone buying the digital deluxe edition too, but they're not exactly the faces you'd expect to see down at the skate park. Here's who you can play as with this edition:
- Doom Slayer
- Revenant
Secret Skaters:
Only two secret skaters have been announced for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, but we expect to see a few more the closer we get to launch. These characters can only be unlocked by completing certain challenges within the game, so aren't locked to any sort of game edition. Unfortunately though, we don't currently know what challenges these characters are linked to. Here's every secret skater confirmed so far:
- Bam Margera
- Andy Anderson
