Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 skater list: everyone confirmed so far

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is set to release on July 11, and as we crawl closer to a release date more skaters are being added to the lineup. We've even seen a couple of secret skaters get confirmed now too, giving you all the more reason to test your skating abilities in timed challenges around a variety of different locations to try and unlock them.

There are some real oddballs in the roster too, and depending on which edition of the game you buy you may even see characters like Doom Guy in your skater selection. If you were curious about how many skaters are returning from the original game too, or just which faces you can expect to see, here's every character confirmed so far.

Every skater on the main roster confirmed so far

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 features both skaters from the original two games, alongside fresh meat for you to take to the halfpipe. Here's everyone you can expect to see on the base roster:

Tony Hawk

Yuto Horigome

Jamie Foy

Zion Wright

Letícia Bufoni

Margie Didal

Chloe Covell

Bob Burnquist

Steve Caballero

Kareem Campbell

Eric Koston

Rodney Mullen

Chad Muska

Andrew Reynolds

Geoff Rowley

Elissa Steamer

Jamie Thomas

Nora Vasconcellos

Riley Hawk

Tynshawn Jones

Shane O'Neill

Leo Baker

Aori Nishimura

Rune Glifberg

Bucky Lasek

Rayassa Leal

Aurelien Giraud

Nyjah Huston

Lizzie Armanto

Digital Deluxe edition skaters

Two bonus skaters are available for anyone buying the digital deluxe edition too, but they're not exactly the faces you'd expect to see down at the skate park. Here's who you can play as with this edition:

Doom Slayer

Revenant

Secret Skaters:

Andy Anderson | Behind The Scenes of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 - YouTube Watch On

Only two secret skaters have been announced for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, but we expect to see a few more the closer we get to launch. These characters can only be unlocked by completing certain challenges within the game, so aren't locked to any sort of game edition. Unfortunately though, we don't currently know what challenges these characters are linked to. Here's every secret skater confirmed so far: