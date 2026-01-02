Tabletop Simulator announces a free 2.0 update that includes a UI overhaul and a marketplace for paid mods

One of these things is more controversial than the other.

Tabletop Simulator
(Image credit: Berserk Games)

Tabletop Simulator developer Berserk Games has announced big changes coming this year, with "a series of major updates that we will be releasing for free with the goal of modernizing Tabletop Simulator and setting up the platform for success over the coming decade and beyond."

Version 2.0 of the popular virtual tabletop will include a significant overhaul of the interface, making it easier to play and more Steam Deck-friendly. We'll be able to switch between a "Play Mode" that is "designed to streamline gameplay and make the playing experience less cluttered and confusing" and an "Edit Mode" for "creators and power users who want expansive control over their creative process."

