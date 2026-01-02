Tabletop Simulator announces a free 2.0 update that includes a UI overhaul and a marketplace for paid mods
One of these things is more controversial than the other.
Tabletop Simulator developer Berserk Games has announced big changes coming this year, with "a series of major updates that we will be releasing for free with the goal of modernizing Tabletop Simulator and setting up the platform for success over the coming decade and beyond."
Version 2.0 of the popular virtual tabletop will include a significant overhaul of the interface, making it easier to play and more Steam Deck-friendly. We'll be able to switch between a "Play Mode" that is "designed to streamline gameplay and make the playing experience less cluttered and confusing" and an "Edit Mode" for "creators and power users who want expansive control over their creative process."
So far, so good. It's also hard to quibble with promises to improve the performance, graphics, online stability, and VR support. Some players aren't so impressed by the promise to implement a Creator Marketplace for user-generated content, which is to say: paid mods.
While you can buy DLC to play games like Zombicide in Tabletop Simulator, the Steam Workshop is where the real action is. It's full of unofficial mods recreating games like Uno and Settlers of Catan, as well as resources like D&D miniatures, all of which are available for free. The addition of a Creator Marketplace will, Berserk Games says, "expand the library of available Tabletop Simulator content without interfering with existing free Steam Workshop submissions."
Not everyone believes that promise, which is why the Steam comments are the way Steam comments usually are, and on the subreddit there's a doompost declaring that Tabletop Simulator is enshittifying into a Roblox-style marketplace. If modders are encouraged to monetize their work, the hypothesis goes, it'll draw the litigious attention of more board game publishers and that'll be it for unlicensed mods that let us play Advanced Heroquest or whatever. Sounds a bit cynical to me, but so does about 90% of what people post to Reddit.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.