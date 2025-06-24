There are tons of skills you'll have to learn while you make your way around Peak, but knowing how to revive your friends is one of the first you should learn. For a game that gives you so many ways to hurt yourself, you'd think the ability to revive your pals would be fairly straightforward. But in Peak, you have to rely on specific items you find in lost luggage around each area to heal yourself and the rest of your crew.

Whether you've met your fate with the scoutmaster, slipped on a banana peel and thrown yourself off a cliff, or accidentally come into contact with an exploding mushroom, Peak is filled with ways to cause you some serious harm. You'll know when you've taken damage as your stamina bar will have a red section with a broken heart above it. This will also increase in size the more damage you take. Here's what you need to do if you find yourself in a sticky situation and need a little healing.

How to revive your friends in Peak

There are two main items to keep an eye out for: a first aid kit and bandages. Both of these can be found in suitcases around every map and are your key to bringing back any friends who have been downed before they become a ghost.

Using a first aid kit will remove any damage points from the stamina bar, while bandages will only heal 12 points of health. With that said, both will wake up any unconscious friend so they should be thankful you made the effort to heal them regardless of how much health they've recovered.

How to bring back dead players in Peak

(Image credit: Aggro Crab, Landfall)

If you don't quite make it to your downed friend in time and they start haunting you as a little ghost while you climb, don't worry. You can still bring your teammates back. Your most reliable way is by finding a campfire and a stone statue called an altar, which are often nearby. Interact with these, and all dead players will be brought back. Be warned that these are only a one-time use though, so be sure that no players are still making their way up the mountain before you activate it in case they have an accident on the remainder of the journey.

You can also use effigies if you're lucky enough to find one in a suitcase, but you'll need to find a player's body to make the most of their ability. Unlike an altar, they won't just spawn wherever you activate it. These items are also incredibly rare, so should be essentially a last resort if you can't make your way up to a campfire.