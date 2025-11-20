In October 2025, a full 205 months after the ill-fated life sim Spore first launched, someone walked into a store, found an old DVD copy on a shelf, and bought it

Spore might be one of the highest-profile disappointments in all of PC gaming, but it's also a game I have a huge soft spot for. It was the first game I ever begged my parents to preorder for me (for my birthday at the ripe age of 8), and I adored it endlessly back when I had no concept of what anyone else expected it to be. These days, I find myself longing instead for the evolution sim Spore promised to be rather than the minigame mishmash it ended up as, but maybe all I need is a set of fresh eyes. Lucky me, there's at least one newcomer to the game somewhere out there.

That's right: Spore is still moving units, er, unit, according to videogame industry analyst Mat Piscatella. As he shared in a post on Bluesky, Spore is one of nine games (and the only PC game) to sell a single physical copy in October, alongside Backyard Baseball for the PS2 and Burnout Paradise for the Xbox 360.

Among video games selling 1 new physical unit in Oct (US): 360 Burnout Paradise 3DS Carnival Games: Wild West 3D GBA Incredibles 2: Rise of the Underminer NDA Imagine Fashion Stylist PC Spore PS2 Backyard Baseball (!!!!) PS3 Hasbro Family Game Night 3 PS4 Cooking Mama Cookstar XBX Ultra Bust A Move — @matpiscatella.bsky.social (@matpiscatella.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-11-20T21:27:33.610Z

The source of this data is a monthly videogame market results study from Circana, where Piscatella is senior director, so I can only assume someone hit the bottom of a discount bin at a Walmart in the middle of nowhere. If, dear reader, you happen to know the person who bought a physical copy of Spore in 2025, stay by their side through this process and comfort them when they realize that, yes, the space stage is the only fun part of the game outside of the creature creator.

This is the second sign of life that Spore has shown over the past year: In 2024, the Spore website suddenly fired up again too, complete with an official Discord server. Sure, that's not a lot of activity, but as the saying goes, the fact that it's happened twice after all these years (Spore launched in September 2008) is weird. But also cool.

Piscatella habitually shares interesting tidbits about game sales on his Bluesky account, including these monthly studies where commenters routinely ask for a list of games that sold exactly one physical copy. There are no PSP games on the list this time around, but Tom Clancy's End War did sell two.

Another interesting set of stats from the October study is the year-to-date top 20 best-selling games list, where Battlefield 6 is unsurprisingly dominant and Helldivers 2 takes up the caboose. In a perfect world, Spore would be somewhere on here, but them's the breaks.