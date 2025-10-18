Expect to serve up 'floor chicken casserole' in the new Two Point Museum update—a crossover with, of all things, Vampire Survivors

I loved my time with Two Point Museum, which reviewer and PC Gamer features producer Mollie Taylor and I agree may be Two Point Studios' best game yet. I took a break from it to let the updates roll in, so imagine my puzzled delight when I returned to find the latest update for this cozy museum tycoon game is a sizable crossover with horde-pummeling powerhouse Vampire Survivors.

The update, which released October 16, features all sorts of new doodads to festoon your museum with, as well as the tagline "Hell is empty… the devils are in the Digiverse." Sounds more like a mid-'90s cyberpunk manga than a game about funneling people towards a gift shop full of Sonic plushes, but I'm on board.

Two Point Museum x Vampire Survivors Trailer | Free Update OUT NOW! - YouTube Watch On

You'll be able to send your unwitting gaming experts on trips to three stages from Vampire Survivors, as well as debut 10 new exhibits themed around the bullet heaven game. You can also outfit your experts with new magical weapons, as well, which may or may not prevent them from getting smoked in the latest digital expeditions. There's a new food item, as well: floor chicken casserole. All things being equal, I'd rather someone shot the food.

The Two Point series is no stranger to a crossover like this, and Museum has already enjoyed a collaboration with Lovecraftian boat sim Dredge earlier this year. If all this sounds a little tonally disruptive given that it's a museum management game, you clearly didn't get far enough to encounter the pirate ghosts.

I haven't played Vampire Survivors—I don't trust my brain with that level of dopamine injection, which is the same reason I'm trying to rebuke Ball X Pit with a silver cross—but I'm happy to see Two Point Museum take a few victory laps after a strong launch.

If you're keen to try it yourself, Two Point Museum is available on Steam.