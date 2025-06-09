Drywall Eating Simulator is a game about 'interacting with society' that takes me back to my retail days

There were an awful lot of games revealed across a plethora of Summer Game Fest showcases over the past weekend-plus, some big, some small, and none more immediately intriguing, for me at least, than one revealed at the Women Led Games Showcase on June 8. It's called Drywall Eating Simulator, and as far as I can tell it is exactly what it says on the box.

From the Steam page: "Drywall Eating Simulator is a physics-based 3D adventure game where you are pushed to the limits of human (or nonhuman) tolerance by the people you encounter in our world, and the only pressure release that you have is in the name of the game (eating drywall)."

Part of the reason I find myself drawn to Drywall Eating Simulator may be a real-world experience I had many, many years ago while in the midst of my retail era. Drywall was not actually eaten, but otherwise the parallels are pretty spot on. Look, sometimes you just have to make holes in walls, and "interacting with society" is almost always the reason.

As for what you can expect from this digital simulation of real-world rage, Drywall Eating Simulator describes itself as "a short and sweet comedic adventure," with multiple levels to explore and a "colorful cast of fellow humans" to deal with.

Some of them you'll apparently want to avoid, though, and you'll also need to "keep your secret safe." I can only assume that your secret is the fact that you eat drywall, and honestly that is the sort of thing I'd probably want to keep to myself if I did it. Which I do not, to be clear.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Peripheral Playbox) (Image credit: Peripheral Playbox) (Image credit: Peripheral Playbox) (Image credit: Peripheral Playbox) (Image credit: Peripheral Playbox)

I don't expect Drywall Eating Simulator to be a 20-hour magnum opus, but it does look like it could be some sharp, smart fun. Unlike some other recently announced projects—and yes, I'm talking about Thief VR here—I think it could also be a great candidate for a VR game: Having to actually slam your head back and forth to simulate slamming your head back and forth in a videogame is peak interactivity. (Just be sure you're not standing too close to any actual walls while you're doing it. Although that would be real peak interactivity.)