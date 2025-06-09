Drywall Eating Simulator is a game about 'interacting with society' that takes me back to my retail days
Ah, sweet memories.
There were an awful lot of games revealed across a plethora of Summer Game Fest showcases over the past weekend-plus, some big, some small, and none more immediately intriguing, for me at least, than one revealed at the Women Led Games Showcase on June 8. It's called Drywall Eating Simulator, and as far as I can tell it is exactly what it says on the box.
From the Steam page: "Drywall Eating Simulator is a physics-based 3D adventure game where you are pushed to the limits of human (or nonhuman) tolerance by the people you encounter in our world, and the only pressure release that you have is in the name of the game (eating drywall)."
Part of the reason I find myself drawn to Drywall Eating Simulator may be a real-world experience I had many, many years ago while in the midst of my retail era. Drywall was not actually eaten, but otherwise the parallels are pretty spot on. Look, sometimes you just have to make holes in walls, and "interacting with society" is almost always the reason.
As for what you can expect from this digital simulation of real-world rage, Drywall Eating Simulator describes itself as "a short and sweet comedic adventure," with multiple levels to explore and a "colorful cast of fellow humans" to deal with.
Some of them you'll apparently want to avoid, though, and you'll also need to "keep your secret safe." I can only assume that your secret is the fact that you eat drywall, and honestly that is the sort of thing I'd probably want to keep to myself if I did it. Which I do not, to be clear.
I don't expect Drywall Eating Simulator to be a 20-hour magnum opus, but it does look like it could be some sharp, smart fun. Unlike some other recently announced projects—and yes, I'm talking about Thief VR here—I think it could also be a great candidate for a VR game: Having to actually slam your head back and forth to simulate slamming your head back and forth in a videogame is peak interactivity. (Just be sure you're not standing too close to any actual walls while you're doing it. Although that would be real peak interactivity.)
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
