Cozy foraging game Out and About shares a new trailer as part of the Wholesome Direct, and there's a playtest you can take part in right now

When Spring rolls around each year, so many people I know will flock to fields and forests to gather wild garlic. But, that's as far as their foraging goes. When woodlands are filled with mushrooms ripe for the picking, the same crowd of enthusiastic gatherers don't trust themselves to collect everything edible because there's more risk.

Which is where a game like Out and About comes in handy, and thanks to a new trailer shown during the Wholesome Direct giving us a fresh look at the game, it's clear that we've got a lot to look forward to.

Out and About Playtest Trailer | Wholesome Direct 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Out and About is a typically "cozy" game that strives to take the pressure off foraging, giving you the same satisfaction of picking plants without running the risk of poisoning yourself and your friends. While you run around the world, you'll be challenged to find a huge variety of plants, flowers, and fungi based on the real thing. When it comes to picking them, you'll have to study them in-depth to make sure you've got the right thing before stuffing it into your woven basket and heading home, or giving them to the folks you meet around the town.

When you're back from a hard day's work, you'll use what you've picked to make meals and herbal remedies which can also be recreated in real life, and the game gives you in-depth recipes for each item so you don't have to scour the internet looking for an equivalent either. Which is fantastic for anyone ready to stray from the annual tradition of making bucket loads of wild garlic pesto in favour of some brand new and equally as delicious recipes.

The trailer shown during the Wholesome Direct also reveals a variety of different locations too which I imagine we'll get to forage from. For example, a dense woodland, open stretches of fields, and riverbank, all of which house a fraction of the 100+ forageable items within the game.

The only downside though is unfortunately Out and About doesn't have any sort of release date yet. The new trailer shown during the Wholesome Direct did highlight that a playtest is now live, and with a demo already shared during the Steam Next Fest in February this year I don't think a release could be too far out of reach. But, it does give you a little more time to brush up on your knowledge of forageable fauna before diving into the deep end.