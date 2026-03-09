You can play Big Walk before launch, but only if you take a big walk to the publisher's office to play it in person
You can register for an in-person demo, but don't expect to see one on Steam.
A few weeks ago I got to play a demo of Big Walk, the open world co-op puzzle game from House House, developer of Untitled Goose Game. It was a good time: a full hour of exploration and puzzle-solving in a quirky and charming world that left me excited to play a lot more.
If you're interested in playing the same demo I did, well, here's some good news: the demo of Big Walk will be available from March 16 to April 19.
The less-good news, at least for most of you? To play it you'll have to visit the office of the game's publisher, Panic. In person. In Portland, Oregon.
So unless you already live there, you're going to need to do some big walking, riding, driving, or flying of your own if you want to try out Big Walk.
It's an unusual way to launch a demo outside of a convention or expo, though if you're local to Portland (or have the time and means to visit it with a few friends), I do quite sincerely recommend it. There's a special Big Walk-themed room at Panic set up for co-op play, with four gaming stations equipped with noise-canceling headphones so you have to use proximity chat, which is an important feature of the game. I enjoyed it, and I bet you will too—you just have to get there.
It may also be your only chance to play the co-op game ahead of its launch. I asked about the possibility of an online demo or an appearance at Steam Next Fest, and the publishers at Panic gave me a pretty strong "I don't think so," citing House House's priority of finishing the game over producing a separate demo for Steam or PlayStation.
If you're a Portland local or such a fervent fan you'd be willing to take a plane, train, or automobile to Panic's headquarters, you'll find all the information you need to sign up for the demo here.
