More than a year after its last update, this forgotten RTS from the makers of Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak is being removed from Steam

We described Crossfire: Legion as "a promising, if somewhat sparse tactical RPG" when it appeared in the 2022 PC Gaming Show, shortly after its early access launch in May of that year. It went into full release in December 2022, but never managed to gain any real traction with players, and now, a year and a half after its last update, it's going away for good.

"It is with the deepest regret to inform you that we will be officially ending active development and support for Crossfire: Legion," the team said in an announcement on Steam.

"As part of this process, Crossfire: Legion will be delisted from the Steam Store on Aug 18th, at 18:00 PDT and will no longer be available for new purchases. However, players who already own the game will retain full access through their Steam Library."

It's not a surprising outcome—it's been a year since Crossfire: Legion surpassed a single-digit concurrent player count on Steam—but disappointing nonetheless. The Crossfire FPS the game is based on isn't well known in the West but it's a big deal in China and South Korea, which I imagine publisher Smilegate would give it a running start. Legion was also developed by Blackbird Interactive, the studio behind the outstanding RTS games Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak and Homeworld 3. The pieces all seemed to be there, but the players simply were not.

The good news is that the delisting doesn't mean the end of the game. If you own it, you'll be able to continue as always, although developers warned that the lack of updates and support means "multiplayer functionality may degrade over time or become unavailable in the future."

If you're curious what you've missed out on, a Crossfire: Legion demo remains available on Steam. If you're suitably impressed but don't feel like springing the full $20 for it, you can pick up a Steam key for $4.49 from Fanatical.