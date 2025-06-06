Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is getting a fancy art book from Dark Horse that'll shed some light on its rebooted development
The Art of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is set to release a month after the a long-awaited RPG.
Comics publisher Dark Horse has announced that it will release a coffee table book showcasing the art and behind-the-scenes development stories of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. The hardcover will retail for $54.99 when it releases November 18, and can be preordered on Amazon or Barnes and Noble right now.
The 192-page book will feature "a deep dive into the development, art, and artistry of the World of Darkness." That first one is what really intrigues me: I doubt a celebratory art book would dive too much into Hardsuit Labs' initial version of the game, but the book could prove a treasure trove of information on how final developer The Chinese Room went about rebooting development, what it kept, and how much it had to throw away.
Bloodlines 2 was originally supposed to launch all the way back in 2019 before getting delayed, then indefinitely postponed, with its original dev, Hardsuit Labs, taken off the project by publisher and World of Darkness owner Paradox. Bloodlines 2 wouldn't come in from the cold until 2023, when we got a first look at its new direction under The Chinese Room, developer of Dear Esther, Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs, and last year's well-received Still Wakes the Deep.
I was a little touch and go for a second with The Chinese Room's very different direction and vibe from the 2004 original, but PCG online editor Fraser Brown has been singing the praises of his first hands-on experience with the game. My cautious optimism is much less cautious these days.
We've got a specific release date for the Bloodlines 2 art book, but right now the game itself is just scheduled for some time in October. We'll know for sure if The Chinese Room's overhaul bore fruit when we finally get our hands on the game later this year.
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch.
