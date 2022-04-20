Dark Souls Tabletop RPG is being reprinted due to errors

Audio player loading…

Dark Souls is an iconic game for reasons that we've dissected plenty enough on these pages. What's less talked about is that the series has also been known to be quite janky—just look at the dreadful PC port of Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition, and the improving but still iffy performance of Elden Ring on PC.

Unfortunately, Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game, a tabletop RPG released last week, inherited the series' lesser traits, with Polygon reporting that players were frustrated by the amount of errors and inconsistencies in the game. Now, however, the game's designer Steamforged Games has acknowledged the scale of the problems and is seemingly determined to set things right.

In a statement on their blog, Steamforged Games issued "a sincere apology," and said that they are preparing to reprint the book. Here's the important bit:

"We want to make it clear that we take this matter extremely seriously and therefore have decided the best course of action is to order reprints of the book, issuing replacement copies to those customers who have already bought or pre-ordered the Standard Edition and/or Collector’s Edition."

They added that the PDF version will also be reissued.

(Image credit: Steamforged Games)

Because of the sheer number of errors, Steamforged can't yet give a timescale for when the reprints will be sent out other than "coming soon". The list of problems really is quite extensive, and includes things like casters not having the starting stats to use one of their "Recommended" weapons, and confusion over the Death system (which is particularly egregious given that death and rebirth are kind of a central theme to Dark Souls).

When these problems were first raised, Steamforged said that "these concerns shouldn't affect the playability of the game," but it looks like the continuing tide of complaints has tipped them into action.