Open world, first-person RPG Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is out now with a nice helping of dark fantasy to explore

First Avowed, then Oblivion Remastered—it's shaping up to be a banner year for fans of first-person RPGs and it's only getting better. Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon released last week, joining the year's clearly very rich crop of first person explore-and-slash gaming.

Set in the dark fantasy world of Tainted Grail, inspired by Arthurian legends and set after the fall of Arthur's kingdom, The Fall of Avalon calls itself "a love letter to open-world FPP RPGs." It's something like 50-70 hours long, and claims a branching narrative with proper voice-acted characters.

PC Gamer's got a review of Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon on the way. For now, user reviews are pretty positive: 87% positive of 4, 797 total on Steam as of press time.

Interestingly enough it seems like Tainted Grail has a lot of character variety out there. The developers describe an alchemist-berserker, a blacksmith-mage-necromancer, and even that stalwart genre archetype the stealth archer as options. Always good to have options when the story branches, as the devs say this one does, across three distinct open world zones—the delight of replay is key to the genre, ain't it?

In addition to the normal edition, The Fall of Avalon has a "supporter" edition that has an artbook, the soundtrack, an artbook, and—no joke—horse armor. Just like big brother Oblivion!

You can find Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon on Steam for $45, though it has a demo to try first. You can also check out official series website taintedgrail.com for more info.