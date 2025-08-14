Steam and GOG are having an isometric games sale with discounts on enough CRPGs to fill your entire inventory
Good thing digital games don't have encumbrance.
If your favorite flavor of videogames is "ones that rely on parallel projection to give a sense of 3D geometry" then you're in luck, because Steam and GOG are both currently discounting isometric games. If CRPGs, tactics games, and board game adaptations are your thing then get ready to fill your boots.
Because this sale is organized by Owlcat's publishing division, Owlcat's own games are of course featured heavily. You can get Pathfinder: Kingmaker for 85% off, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous for 65% off, and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader for 50% off. And given that it's had a bunch of post-launch updates and some DLC expansions, Rogue Trader is actually worth playing at last.
It's not all Owlcat on sale, though. You can also grab our second-favorite game of all time Disco Elysium for 50% off, underrated post-apocalyptic CRPG Wasteland 3 for 80% off, and steampunk Disco-like Sovereign Syndicate for 50% off.
All of those links will take you to Steam, but equivalent discounts are available on GOG. And a few extras too, if you're not afraid to blow the crust off a slightly older isometric game. Over on GOG you can grab timeless classic Planescape: Torment for 50% off, and Pillars of Eternity for 75% off. Pillars is only 10 years old, but aiming at the Kickstarter nostalgia crowd made it feel more dated than its contemporaries. It's still fun, though!
The isometric games sale runs until August 18. If you'd like to browse some more, it's got bespoke landing pages on Steam and on GOG.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
