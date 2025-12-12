Some of the stars of Baldur's Gate 3 and Final Fantasy 16 will be blessing Solasta 2 with their voices
You may also know them from Hades 2 and Arcane.
The voice acting in Solasa: Crown of the Magister wasn't its strong point. That was the tactical battles making use of 3D space and terrain, as well as the fidelity to D&D's rules and vibe. The acting, well, the acting could charitably have been called enthusiastic.
As developer Tactical Adventures revealed at The Game Awards, by contrast Solasta 2 will have a cast stacked with talent. We'd already heard Amelia Tyler (the narrator of Baldur's Gate 3, Hecate in Hades 2) as the villainous Shadwyn, but another BG3 alumnus, Devora Wilde (Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3, Tzarina Katarin in Total War: Warhammer 3), will be playing Deorcas Colwall, "A formidable warrior whose grief has driven her to doubt her faith, leading her down a path of darkness."
Her older brother, Rickard Colwall, will be played by Ben Starr (Clive in Final Fantasy 16, Prometheus in Hades 2, Jimbo in the unsettling Balatro commercial). And Ellen Thomas (Ambessa Medarda in Arcane, Liz Webbe in live-action series Teachers) will be rounding out the cast as a "charismatic and manipulative" elf named Anabasia.
The plot will have the party of characters we get to design leading the Colwall siblings across the mysterious lands of Neokos, having been bound together by a covenant their late mother left incomplete when she died. Sounds enigmatic.
The other big news is that Solasta 2 will be launching into early access on Steam on March 12 next year. I'm excited to try it out, after enjoying the demo available during Steam Next Fest, and learning that it'll be using D&D's 2024 rules update.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
