Solasta 2 is switching to D&D 5th edition's 2024 rules update

A whole decade is a solid run for an RPG ruleset, but the success of Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition, released in 2014, was such that replacing it would be an obviously terrible idea. Instead, Wizards of the Coast did something more akin to 4th edition's Essentials line—a refresh that's compatible with the previous rules, but makes changes to address criticisms that have emerged over the rules' lifespan.

The 2024 update is basically a patch then, and one that's been fairly well-received. The usual complainers have decided it's "woke" for reasons too tedious to mention, but looking at the actual changes it's a straight upgrade that formalizes many of the house rules players were already using.

Which is why it's good news the sequel to Solasta: Crown of the Magister, the CRPG that used the Open Gaming Licence to give players an authentic-feeling D&D experience with the serial numbers filed off, will be using the 2024 update. This wasn't a sure thing: the demo I played back in February was still using the 2014 rules, and the updated Systems Reference Document explaining what rules are in the creative commons didn't come out until April. But now, the developers at Tactical Adventures have announced they're officially making the switch.

A couple of major changes are cited to explain why they consider this a worthwhile upgrade. The first are the new rules for weapon masteries that make "I hit it with my sword" more interesting, with rules for cleaving, pushing, toppling, and other effects you can spice up attacks with. Yes, it is a lot like the options Larian added in Baldur's Gate 3.

The second are changes to the way classes work, like clerics being able to choose between being a fighty protector or a more magically inclined thaumaturge at level one rather than having to wait until they get a divine domain to get some more personal options. Sorcerers can now turn on something called Innate Sorcery as a bonus action, giving advantage on spell attack rolls, and fighters can use Second Wind to give a bonus to ability checks in addition to its original healing properties. More options that let you lean into a more specific class fantasy, basically.

Solasta 2 is planning to release in early access later this year. You can check out the demo on Steam.