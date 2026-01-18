Skyrim mod The Rot Below promises a '3–6 hour dungeon experience' and is fully voice-acted
By actual humans too.
Sometimes in Skyrim you wander into a hole in the ground, fight some draugr, defeat a dragon priest, collect a shout, and leave via an exit that conveniently loops you back to where you came in. Sometimes you end up in a gloaming fungal underworld and only emerge hours later barely remembering what the surface looks like. If you'd like more of the latter experience, The Rot Below is probably the mod for you.
Impressively, it's the first mod by TheCrowKnight, who says it contains "A host of terrifying new enemies," as well as "Three boss battles" and "over 350 professionally voice acted lines." Most of those voice lines presumably belong to the villainous lich Malkifer and a bard named Adabelle you'll be tasked with rescuing, though the credits also include "The Undead Blacksmith".
The Rot Below also includes new magical items, including glowy enchanted swords, and conjuration spells that let you summon new undead servants. Maybe even some of the mushroom-headed skeletons who appear in the trailer. There's new music too, so if like me you muted Skyrim's repetitive score a hundred hours ago, maybe turn the volume back up for this one.
You can download The Rot Below from Nexus Mods. Its questline will trigger after you hit level 30, and you'll need to find a journal that should spawn in the room of any court wizard to kick things off. Maybe bring a follower with you as well—this is one of the nice quest mods that doesn't demand you leave Lydia or Inigo behind before you embark on it.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
