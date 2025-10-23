Project Tal follows in the footsteps of Black Myth: Wukong, but this action-RPG will explore Korean mythology

A new action-RPG is on the block, and this time it'll explore Korean mythology and folklore with epic boss fights and a fantasy open-world. Project TAL is coming from developer Madngine, and while we do have a few years to wait until it's released, we did just get a little peek at what it's going to look like via a new announcement trailer, and my interest has been piqued.

The trailer is pretty fast-paced, but you can get a good look at what kind of ancient enemies await you in Project TAL. There are action sequences peppered between glimpses of vast, beautiful forests and villages there; these show the main character taking on beasts of yore alongside NPC companions who will quite literally catch you when you fall.

"Each NPC companion character has unique abilities, personalities, and combat roles, ranging from defence and support to melee, ranged, and magic," a press release explains. "Players will encounter moments of seamless cooperation in Project TAL, such as catching a falling companion mid-battle, or watching a support companion deploy a magical barrier to deflect enemy attacks."

There are also features like "climbing action", which sees players jump on the back of giant monsters to stab 'em in their soft parts, as well as "tactical counterattacks" and combos, which you can do alongside your NPC companions.

But I'm most excited to see more boss fights. Following on from the success of Black Myth Wukong, it's clear that gamers are pretty hyped to fight mythical beasts from folklore, and Project TAL takes that and runs with it.

There are huge masked monsters which breathe fire, club-wielding trolls, and spider-like crowned beasts, among many others. The fights look truly epic, and while soulslike combat can be a bit of a headache, at least you'll have something pretty to look at when you're getting your ass beaten.