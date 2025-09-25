The surprise Witcher 3 patch adding cross-platform mod support is delayed until 2026

Back in May, CD Projekt announced "one more patch" for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that will add cross-platform mod support through mod.io across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The update was intended to be rolled out later in 2025, but the studio said today that it's going to take a little longer than expected.

"We originally planned to introduce cross-platform mod support for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year, but the rollout is now shifting to 2026," CD Projekt wrote on Bluesky. "We apologize for the delay and will share more details as we get closer to the release. Thank you for your patience!"

The FAQ linked in the announcement doesn't say too much that hasn't already been confirmed: You'll need a mod.io account for cross-platform mod support, mods are free, and many but not all mods will be available on all platforms because of "specific content guidelines"—basically, you can do what you want on PC but consoles tend to be a little pickier.

A reason for the delay wasn't provided. Conspiracy-minded or eternally optimistic Witcher fans might hope that CD Projekt is going even bigger with this update that it first let on—Geralt briefly comes out of retirement for a new quest that leads into The Witcher 4, perhaps, because if we're going to dream, we might as well dream big—but I imagine the greater likelihood is simply that cross-platform modding support is complex and difficult to implement.

That has to be especially true when there's probably not a whole lot of people working on the problem: CD Projekt said in August that, as of July 31, it has 444 people working on The Witcher 4, 116 on Cyberpunk 2, a couple hundred more across Sirius, Hadar, and "shared services," like localization, QA, and AI development. And for "other projects," which I have to assume includes ongoing work on The Witcher 3? Just 17.