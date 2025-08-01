Pathfinder's space opera spin-off is getting its own videogame, an RPG called Starfinder: Afterlight
The system that brought us Kingmaker and Wrath of the Righteous goes to deep space.
Paizo's tabletop RPG Pathfinder has made it into videogames several times, and while we don't talk about the MMO, Owlcat's CRPGs have done its flavor of crunchy classic fantasy justice twice now. Pathfinder's science-fantasy spin-off Starfinder is about to take its turn being digitized in an upcoming videogame by Barcelona studio Epictellers Entertainment.
Starfinder: Afterlight will be a singleplayer RPG with turn-based combat both on the ground and in spaceships, using Starfinder's second edition rules. The story has it that your ship's captain has gone missing and you—whether you play a soldier, envoy, operative, mystic, solarian, or witchwarper—have to "assemble a crew of misfits and save the Pact Worlds from a threat no one else can even believe."
There are six companions to recruit, including the android assassin who features in the key art and first round of screenshots, and they're performed by a cast of voice actors directed by Neil Newbon, AKA Astarion from Baldur's Gate 3. They all have "personal stories and moral dilemmas" so I guess I'll be spending half my playtime unraveling their plots while ignoring the main one then.
Epictellers say Starfinder: Afterlight will take between 40 and 60 hours to complete, will have difficulty settings ranging from "story-focused to tactical nightmare", and will have mod support on PC. The plan is to follow a Kickstarter campaign with a launch into early access on Steam in 2026.
"We're thrilled to unveil Starfinder: Afterlight in partnership with Paizo," Ricard Pillosu, CEO of Epictellers said. "This marks the beginning of a journey we want to take alongside Starfinder fans everywhere. We can't wait to share more about the ragtag crew navigating the Pact Worlds, full of danger and adventure."
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
