Finding a use for the Shark Fin in Path of Exile 2's Act 4 might be a little challenging considering how few clues you're given to its purpose. It's a little similar to the Golden Idol or Sacrificial Heart in Act 3, where you find them and have to then work out their use, but this one is perhaps trickier considering the Tribal Medicine quest NPC's location actually changes based on your progress.

What's more, the Shark Fin takes up four slots in your inventory, so you'll want to free that space up as soon as possible instead of lugging it around for the next few hours. You get the Shark Fin by beating the optional Great White One boss on Whakapunu island, so here I'll explain what you need to do once that's done.

How to use the Shark Fin in Path of Exile 2

Image 1 of 2 You can find Kaimana in Ngakanu early on (Image credit: Grinding Gear Games) If you've completed Ngakuna in the Act 4 main story, you'll instead find her in Kingsmarch (Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

Long story short, you need to bring the Shark Fin to Kaimana, a tribal medicine woman, but she can be in two possible locations depending on how far you've progressed the Act 4 story:

If you beat the Great White One on Whakapanu island early in Act 4 , you can find Kaimana on Ngakanu island. You won't be able to enter the main part of the island, but you can find her off to the side in the starting settlement area.

, you can find Kaimana on Ngakanu island. You won't be able to enter the main part of the island, but you can find her off to the side in the starting settlement area. If you've completed Ngakanu in the Act 4 main story, then you can instead find Kaimana in Kingsmarch on the bridge of the tribal ship just opposite where yours docks.

She'll have a quest arrow above her head either way and when you speak to her she'll notice the Shark Fin and ask you for it. Once you hand it over, you can choose either a spirit gem, a support gem, or a skill gem as your reward and complete the quest.