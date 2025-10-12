Over 100 of the world's strongest Path of Exile 2 players are lining up to get chomped by a shark with trillions of health and an instant-kill tail swipe

💥BOSS BASH BONANZA! |🔥 POE2’s CRAZIEST Builds 🛡️ VS INSANE Bosses 💀 – LIVE @ 11AM EST! - YouTube Watch On

Watching a bunch of Path of Exile 2 players step into the ring against a giant land shark is a lot like watching those videos where someone mods in several Elden Ring bosses to fight each other. You think you have an idea of how it'll go and then realize that some enemies are just unbeatable.

Path of Exile 2 YouTuber and streamer XTheFarmerX stumbled into an incredible idea for a competition a few days ago: Call on the world's strongest players and have them fight one-on-one with a shark injected with the deadliest modifiers you can find.

The endgame loop in Path of Exile 2 basically involves running maps and defeating bosses. Each map can have additional difficulty modifiers crafted onto it to increase the potential rewards. Some of those mods can be brutal, like bonus health to all monsters or full immunity to certain types of elemental damage.

The point of the system is to pick and choose which mods your character can handle. But it also means you can create maps that are so nasty that even the best players can't survive. That's the idea with XTheFarmerX's Boss Bash Bonanza, except the only goal is to defeat the shark boss that has trillions of extra health and damage, and a tail swipe that can just about one-tap anyone no matter how much health they have.

This particular boss shark shows up in the campaign act that developer Grinding Gear Games just added in a recent update. It's not a cakewalk, but it's also not particularly hard either. Occasionally, it'll dip underground and surprise you when it bursts back out. Otherwise, any mediocre build can take care of it within a minute or so.

XTheFarmerX, cosplaying as the shark with a painted blue face and costume, invites each player into a party and spectates their battle with the behemoth. You basically need a tremendously powerful build to even make a dent in its health bar. Most players walk in and start spamming spells while trying to keep the monster at a distance. Inevitably, however, an attack connects and wipes them out in one hit. The only successful runs featured players who had the movement speed to stay as far away from the shark as possible.

So far, the few victors were able to fry the shark with waves of lightning bolts. One player came in with a gigantic dinosaur minion for the ultimate kaiju matchup, but was promptly crushed before the shark even reached half health. Five hours into the stream and only six players have managed to topple the shark and receive their fancy loot rewards. Meanwhile, the shark has fed on over 100 exiles and doesn't seem to be satiated yet.