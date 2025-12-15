Off the back of Divinity's new trailer Divinity: Original Sin 2 just shot back up the Steam charts, have fun in Fort Joy everybody

The trailer for Divinity, the new Larian joint, was one of the definite highlights of the announcements from this year's Game Awards. Yes, I will play a Wicker Man folk-horror RPG from the people who brought us that creepy House of Healing monster hospital in Baldur's Gate 3.

The announcement has sent a bunch of people back to Larian's last RPG in the Divinity setting, Divinity: Original Sin 2, which has bounced back into the list of most-played games on Steam. At the time of writing it's number 228 in the top 250 and according to Steam Charts it hit a 24-hour peak of 10,898 players, which is almost double last month's peak of 5,930 players.

Though the numbers are lower, similar percentages have been checking out the earlier Divinity games, with the original Divinity: Original Sin going from a monthly peak of 941 players to 2,150, while Divinity: Dragon Commander (the result of a strategy game and a dating sim walking into a bar at the same time) went from 14 players to a whole 23.

If you're one of those people going back to Divinity: Original Sin 2, we've got a handy beginners guide and a slightly more advanced build guide to help you out. It's not a super forgiving game, and you'll probably find yourself having to back out of a quest and find some more level-appropriate challenges at least once.

That's if you even make it out of Fort Joy, the opening area with a wild number of ways you can escape from it. If you're the kind of player who just replays the first act of Baldur's Gate 3 over and over, you'll find Fort Joy to be a real vortex of decision paralysis. You'll probably end up learning to quicksave the hard way, but you'll also get to experience one of the best RPGs on PC.