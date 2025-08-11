Much anticiapted Persona-like RPG Demonschool finally has a release date

Demonschool release date trailer - YouTube Watch On

Tactical RPG Demonschool will release on September 3, 2025, just under a month from now. We've been looking forward to this one for years, since the first previews back in 2022, and though it was pushed back from 2024 it looks like we're finally, properly getting a crack at a good education and some demon battling via violent motion.

For those just finding out about it, here's what the developer says: "Demonschool is a new-style tactics RPG where motion equals action. Defeat big weirdos in between the human and demon worlds as Faye and her misfit companions, while navigating university life on a mysterious island."

"A week in tactical RPG Demonschool includes karaoke, romance, dog adoption, lost sandwiches, cursed dolls, and lots of monster battles," wrote PC Gamer's Chris Livingston earlier this year. Demonschool is clearly a busy place.

Most commentators have drawn the inevitable comparison to Into the Breach when looking at how Demonschool's combat plays. Every round is scripted by you and then plays to execute all at once. Characters move around to do everything, and where you move to is a context-sensitive motion that buffs allies or attacks enemies—which might then move those allies or enemies, which lets you move your characters further.

The combats, then, should at their best look like coordinated ballets where you are awesome and your enemies are chumps. At worst you will probably be using the built-in rewind action a lot.

You can find Demonschool on Steam, along with its demo, where it will release on September 3.