Larian says Divinity's character customisation will be 'even better' than Baldur's Gate 3's: 'More colors, more options, more control'

It wouldn't be a Dungeons & Dragons-inspired RPG unless it featured character creation, and Larian's character creators have certainly improved over time. While Baldur's Gate 3 is easily the studio's best in terms of sheer fidelity, Divinity: Original Sin 2 had a bit more personality—cannibal elves, playable skeleton versions of each race, and so on. Larian said in a Reddit AMA Friday that the upcoming Divinity game should have the best character creation in the series.

"We are planning to have an even better one [than Baldur's Gate 3]! More colors, more options, more control," commented Alena Dubrovina, Divinity's art director in response to a question from Suspicious_Force_890. Redditors quickly retorted with all sorts of requests for sliders, body types, and customizable origin characters.

I understand their pain. I shudder to think about how much of my playtime in Baldur's Gate 3, which is several hundred hours to begin with, was spent in the character creator alone. Analysis paralysis is already a burden when trying to choose a class; throw dwarves, elves, gith, tattoos, piercings, body types, circumcision preference, and dozens of hairstyles into the mix, and suddenly making the ideal player character becomes the game's most difficult encounter. And it's the first one!

This was compounded in Baldur's Gate 3 since you also had to customize the figure that appeared in your character's dreams, though after my first playthrough I was content to just slam the random button on that one. Dreams are weird, after all.

Dubrovina's comment isn't much to go off of, but the note about "more control" does make me think we are in for sliders at the very least. I'm curious to know if we can expect the return of certain character creation features that had nothing to do with how my character looked—will Divinity, which in the past has boasted a classless system a la Fallout or the Elder Scrolls, retain its loose build presets like rogue, warrior, or the more exotic "Shadowblade?"

Will I still be able to choose an instrument for the musical motif that plays when I do a cool thing? That one did see a bit of a return in BG3's bardic instrument choice, so Mr. Market's bullish on that possibility. My favorite feature from Original Sin 2 was the tag system that let me be both a snobby intellectual and a snarling barbarian.

It's all speculation until we see the actual game, I suppose. As long as I can be a flesh-eating elf that learns the memories of my victims by eating their sweetbreads, I'll be happy.