How to pass the blacksmith guild trial in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Passing the guild trial in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is your first step on the road to becoming a proper, accredited blacksmith and repairing the old forge in Kuttenburg. If, like me, you forged one hunting sword throughout your entire run of the main game and mainly acquired your gear via good old-fashioned theft and bandit brutality, you might need a few reminders.

The guild trial consists of a theory test where you'll get asked a few questions, and then a forging test where you have to make a blacksmiths' guild longsword of a decent quality. I'll run through all potential question answers below, as well as a step-by-step for forging a longsword that'll pass the exam.

All guild trial answers in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

(Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

As the first step of the test to become an accredited guild blacksmith, you'll be asked three random questions. If you get any of them wrong, you'll fail the theory section of the test, and that means you'll have to forge a much better weapon to be in with a chance. It's worth noting that even though you can pay money to retry the blade forging, you only get one shot at answering the questions (unless you load a save that is).

You will be given the option to purchase a book called On the Blacksmith's Craft which contains the answers buried in the text, but if you're here already (or can't be bothered ferreting them out), you may as well save your money. I'll include all possible questions and answers below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Question Answer Why do blacksmiths whistle when they work? To keep rhythm How can you tell you've made progress on your workpiece? By the shape What's the final step in completing a piece? Quenching I'd like to ask Henry if sparks while forging are a good or a bad sign? That depends

How to forge the blacksmiths' guild longsword

Image 1 of 4 Heat the blade until it's a straw yellow colour (Image credit: Warhorse Studios) Hammer the blade with consistent timing and make sure to flip it to do the other side (Image credit: Warhorse Studios) If the colour fades, return it to the forge to get it straw yellow again (Image credit: Warhorse Studios) Forging a quality III sword seems to be a guaranteed pass (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

If you fail the questions, you have to do better on the practical exam. What I can confirm is that a quality II blacksmiths' guild longsword will be enough to pass if you get the questions right, so you might very well need a quality III to pass if you don't. If you fail the forging, you can pay 200 groschen to retry, and if you fail twice, you'll be given an alternate option where you pay 400 on the down low to buy your way through the exam instead.

Otherwise, here's the step-by-step for how to forge the sword:

Select the forge and choose the blacksmiths' guild longsword from the longsword section. Hold Q to heat the metal in the forge, moving it back and forth with the mouse until it has a consistent straw yellow colour in all three sections. Sparks mean the forge is too hot, so lay off Q for a bit if that occurs. Now, take it to the anvil by pressing R. Hold the left mouse button and release to hammer the blade, moving down it with each strike as you do (if you're doing this right it'll produce sparks). You'll want to keep a consistent pace, and if your pace is perfect, Henry will whistle for as long as you maintain it. After going up or down a few times, the colour will have likely faded, so return it to the forge until it's straw yellow in all sections again. Now flip the blade with F and do the other side. Rinse and repeat this process. If you're doing it right, the blade will take shape and blacksmiths will comment that you're doing a good job. Once you've hammered it enough, you'll get the option to press E to quench and finish it.

Even if you can't manage to keep Henry whistling, just focus on making your strikes as consistently timed as possible. Also, don't worry if one of the blacksmiths shouts "He's ***ing it up!" since you can still forge a quality II sword even if he does shout that.