'I can finally do the thing I wanted to do in every previous game': Divinity's head of design teases a new mechanic without saying what it is

"It stares you right in the face if you think about it."

While the gory trailer certainly turned heads, we still don't know much about Larian's upcoming Divinity game. Even the teases seem shrouded in mystery—design head Nick Pechenin responded to a Reddit AMA question yesterday with a comment that sounds like a reveal, but confirms nothing.

He wrote in the thread: "There was something that bothered me when I explored the starting areas of DOS1, DOS2 and BG3. It stares you right in the face if you think about it. In Divinity I can finally do the thing I wanted to do in every previous game." Given the comment he's responding to, this mystery feature is apparently the new mechanic Pechenin is "most proud of."

