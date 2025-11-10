Fully recovered from a messy year, Path of Exile 2's next update is still on track to fix its most glaring issues and, if we're lucky, debut a new class

The last update to Path of Exile 2 helped turn things around after developer Grinding Gear Games soured players with a gigantic pile of nerfs in the previous patch. It did not, however, include the new druid class that barely missed the deadline.

With Path of Exile 1's new Keepers of the Flame expansion going smoothly, GGG has dropped the first confirmation that the sequel's next update remains on track for next month. Patch 0.4.0 will be out in "early December," according to a post on the official forums. "We will reveal the livestream and release date very soon, so keep an eye on the news," it reads.

That also means that the current season, or league, will be ending in a few weeks and everyone's characters will be sent to live on the standard version of the game before the new update hits.

It's a short post for what will likely be a big patch. Creative director Mark Roberts told PC Gamer in a recent interview that the developer wasn't expecting to rework the endgame experience, which is one of the reasons Path of Exile 2 won't have a full release this year. The first step in that rework already happened in a recent patch, but the bulk of the changes are still yet to come.

The game is still missing five of the twelve classes GGG plans to add. Druids were originally meant to come out with the last update, but the developers said more work had to be done on their animations so the animal shapeshifting felt right. The hope is that druids will make their debut in patch 0.4.0.

My guess is that the new class will take the place of a new story act being added to the campaign. After seeing how tremendous act 4 is in the last update and enjoying life without having to repeat the first three acts again as a temporary solution to the incomplete campaign, I'm totally OK waiting a little longer for the rest of the story.