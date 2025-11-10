Fully recovered from a messy year, Path of Exile 2's next update is still on track to fix its most glaring issues and, if we're lucky, debut a new class

News
By published

Cross your fingers for druids, everyone.

A character stands on a ship, posing.
(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

The last update to Path of Exile 2 helped turn things around after developer Grinding Gear Games soured players with a gigantic pile of nerfs in the previous patch. It did not, however, include the new druid class that barely missed the deadline.

With Path of Exile 1's new Keepers of the Flame expansion going smoothly, GGG has dropped the first confirmation that the sequel's next update remains on track for next month. Patch 0.4.0 will be out in "early December," according to a post on the official forums. "We will reveal the livestream and release date very soon, so keep an eye on the news," it reads.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.