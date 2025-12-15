Everyone who thought Diablo 4's original villain made some good points will be happy to know she's coming back in its next expansion as an ally

Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred | The Story So Far | Spoilers Ahead - YouTube Watch On

With all the excitement for paladins coming to Diablo 4, you may have missed a tiny tease at the end of the cinematic for the Lord of Hatred expansion. It's a short line from the end of the original campaign after defeating Lilith where she says, "Without me, you would have no victory." Apparently, she meant that literally because Blizzard has confirmed that she's coming back for one final showdown.

You won't be fighting each other though. She's going to help you kill her dad, the Lord of Hatred himself, Mephisto. This probably explains why everyone makes such a big deal about you having Lilith's blood. I've played every season since Diablo 4 was released and someone is always talking about how you have demon blood in you, and it's never made clear why that matters.

Her return in Lord of Hatred will be big for all her fans out there, which includes me. A lot of people played through Diablo 4 and wondered what was really wrong with her plan to end the constant fighting between heaven and hell. Sure she's a little manipulative and very evil, but she kind of had a point.

The writers who worked on Lord of Hatred are fully aware of the grey area she's in when it comes to her morality.

"I always wanted to partner up with Lilith," narrative designer Eleni Rivera told PC Gamer in a recent interview. "But Lilith will always be a demon at the end of the day … and she's always gonna have her own idea of what she wants in the world and has to decide whether or not she wants to ally with us for this."

Although Blizzard never pitched a trilogy of campaigns, Lord of Hatred is framed as the end of a saga with Mephisto. So, it makes sense that Lilith would need to come back for the finale of a story she kicked off.

"It's about bringing these different threads to a close," principal writer Matt Burns added. "Now that we're going after Mephisto and the stakes are high and the fate of the world hangs in the balance, her presence within us really becomes a key to figuring out how to stop Mephisto."

While I'm sure Lilith won't become a permanent ally for the rest of Diablo 4 after Lord of Hatred, it's nice to see her come back. I'm no lore buff, but I always found it odd that the entire world is shaped by constant conflict with demons and nobody was willing to hear her out on a way to stop it. For all the Lilith fans out there like me, I just hope she gets a much better send off this time around.

Lord of Hatred is coming out on April 28 with the new paladin class and one other that hasn't been announced yet. If you need a refresher on what happened, Blizzard just dropped a story recap video today.