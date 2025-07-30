Elden Ring Nightreign's duo mode and other content have been delayed after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake sparks a tsunami warning across Japan

Elden Ring Nightreign's 1.02 patch was scheduled to go up tomorrow, on July 31, it included new content like the anticipated duos mode and other balance updates. But this has since been delayed by FromSoftware after a series of tsunami warnings.

"Due to the tsunami warning following the earthquake near the Kamchatka Peninsula, we have decided to postpone the distribution of the Elden Ring Nightreign patch 1.02," FromSoftware says on its X account. "Additionally, the second cycle of Everdark Sovereign, which was scheduled to start at 03:00 CEST / 18:00 PDT tomorrow, will also be delayed until after the update file has been distributed. Thank you for your understanding."

Due to the tsunami warning following the earthquake near the Kamchatka Peninsula, we have decided to postpone the distribution of the 'ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN' Patch 1.02, which was scheduled for today to tomorrow, July 31 (Thursday) after 10:00CEST | 1:00 PDT.July 30, 2025

The shallow earthquake that took place near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula yesterday was one of the strongest ever recorded, measuring 8.8 magnitude. 900,000 residents in 133 municipalities across Japan's east coast have been handed evacuation orders as the Japanese Weather Agency warns that the waves are expected to get up to 3 metres (via The Guardian).

Duo mode has been a highly anticipated feature for Nightreign, with players even making their own mod to fill the gap until FromSoftware introduced an official option. But even so, the response from players has been understandably muted, as many wish for everyone's safety.

The new Everdark Sovereign Augur, which was announced yesterday, was meant to be added after patch 1.02 went live, but will also be delayed until the patch goes up. It was going to be the first of the new batch of Nightlords to get the Everdark upgrade alongside Tricephalos, Fissure in the Fog, and Equilibrious Beast. This means Everdark Gaping Jaw and Sentient Pest will stay in effect for the time being as part of FromSoftware's round-robin plan to reintroduce old Everdark bosses.