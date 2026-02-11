Diablo 2: Resurrected is now on Steam and is verified for Steam Deck

News
By published

You'll still need a Battle.net account and the client, though.

Image for Diablo 2: Resurrected is now on Steam and is verified for Steam Deck
(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo 2: Resurrected is a thorough revamp of Blizzard's classic high-speed clicking game, but since 2021 it's only been available to purchase via Battle.net. Not any more: Diablo 2 is now on Steam, which comes with two obvious perks: one, it is more easily compatible with Steam Deck and even has a Steam Deck Verified badge, and two: you can now access the game via Steam rather than boot up Battle.net.

But wait! You'll still need the Battle.net desktop app installed, according to the system requirements, and more obviously, you'll still need a Battle.net account. As with the Battle.net version, Diablo 2 requires a constant internet connection to play as well.

Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.