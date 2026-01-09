Baldur's Gate 3 composer Borislav 'Bobby' Slavov is coming back for Divinity: 'We wouldn't be able to stop him even if we wanted to'

Not that there was much doubt, but now it's confirmed, and it's good news for Larian fans. Borislav Slavov, the creator of the Baldur's Gate 3 and Divinity: Original Sin 2 soundtracks, is composing the music for the studio's next game, Divinity.

"We wouldn't be able to stop him even if we wanted to," Larian boss Swen Vincke responded when asked about Borislav's return during today's AMA on Reddit. "He's been very busy composing and recording new material. It's pretty great."

It's not entirely a surprise: Slavov posted on X that "we are back" when Divinity was revealed at The Game Awards in December 2025. Still, it's nice to have official word from the top, and the interest in Slavov's return runs deep enough that the question was asked twice. Larian publishing director Michael Douse fielded the second one, writing, "Bobby never left. He's cooking."

(They call him Bobby, you see.)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Update 21: Here is Bobby! - YouTube Watch On

Slavov began working with Larian on Divinity: Original Sin 2 after the unexpected death of Kirill Pokrovsky, the composer on every Divinity game through Original Sin, in 2015. Pokrovsky was well-known and loved among the Larian fan base, but as tough as his act was to follow, Slavov has done an admirable job of it, earning plaudits from fans and critics alike, not to mention a BAFTA award in 2024 for the Baldur's Gate 3 soundtrack.

Baldur's Gate 3 takes home the win for Music | BAFTA Games Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Prior to his time at Larian, Slavov composed scores for numerous other games including Gothic 3, Crysis 2 and 3, Two Worlds 2, and Ryse: Son of Rome.

Larian's AMA was a big one: The studio also swore off the use of generative AI art during the development process (though it is still "trying things out across departments" related to generative AI), gave us a hard no on WASD controls in Divinity, and talked about why that Game Awards reveal trailer—the one with the pustules and vomit and the guy in the thing—is the way it is.