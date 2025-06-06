'Forever cherished for who you were and what you helped achieve': 10 years after his death, Larian Studios pays tribute to composer Kirill Pokrovsky

It's hard to believe that it's been 10 years since Divinity composer Kirill Pokrovsky died unexpectedly at the age of 53. I still remember being shocked by the news: Pokrovsky was one of my favorite videogame composers, and he was a high-profile presence at Larian Studios, having created the music for every game the studio ever made up to Divinity: Original Sin—including The LED Wars, the one only true die-hards have ever heard of.

Maybe my faith in humanity is lower than it should be, but I found it genuinely heartening to see today that despite how far Larian has come over the past 10 years—from running Kickstarters to keep the lights on in Ghent to seven offices worldwide and telling Hasbro to take its money truck somewhere else—Pokrovsky is not forgotten.

"How has it been 10 years since we lost you, Kirill?" Larian wrote in a heartfelt message. "A mark left so deep, you’re still with us when the moments count, when we head into battle, and when the end credits roll. Forever cherished for who you were and what you helped achieve ❤."

Larian also linked to a recently created playlist on YouTube, "Remembering Kirill Pokrovsky," made up of clips of Pokrovsky's live concert in support of the Divinity: Original Sin Kickstarter, and just some general horsing around.

"We'll never forget him," Larian founder Swen Vincke wrote in his own tribute on X. "A dear friend and an incredible composer. And also a very funny man."

Larian's original tribute to Kirill Pokrovsky, posted shortly after his death, remains available on Facebook.