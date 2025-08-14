A game was unintentionally listed as 'Sh***y Dungeon' on Steam in Japan thanks to goofed-up machine translation
Flattering, no. Funny, yes.
In our current technological moment, when we're being urged by the world's largest companies to trust our lives to the whims of machines that might generously be considered "truth agnostic," it's important to check your work if you're letting a computer do it for you. It's a lesson that was starkly demonstrated this week for the developers of The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles—or, as it was briefly known by Japanese Steam users, "Shitty Dungeon" (via Automaton Media).
The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles is an upcoming pixel art dungeon crawler—one of those throwback titles boldly exploring the question, "What if a fantasy world was, you know, wacky?" It's got references to Skyrim. It's got a player character named "Hero Achille Williams Angelos McDurden." Sometimes the skeletons stick their tongue out all funny. You know the drill.
That tone, however, landed a little differently for Steam users in Japan, where the game had been listed with the title "クソダンジョン," or Kuso Danjon—literally "shit dungeon" or "crappy dungeon."
Unfortunate. And unsurprisingly, not intentional.
After presumably enjoying a series of sensible chortles, Japanese users contacted developer Fix-a-Bug on X and its Discord server earlier this week to offer a heads up that someone done goofed. Game programmer Giorgio Macratore received the news in good spirits.
こんにちは！ゲームのプログラマーです😅意図したわけではないのですが、日本語では「クソダンジョン」💩になってしまいました。修正中ですが…正直まだ笑っています🤭遊んでみてください。本当にそんな「クソ」じゃないことを願っています ^_^※この文はAI翻訳で書きました。August 13, 2025
"It wasn't intentional, but in Japanese, it ended up as 'Kuso Dungeon' 💩," Macratore said on X via AI translation. "I'm working on fixing it... but honestly, I'm still laughing."
As to how the mixup occurred, it's safe to assume it was a faulty bit of AI localization. In a Steam news post following its nomination in the TGS 2024 "Selected Indie 80" showcase, Fix-a-Bug said it was offering a Japanese translation of the game's demo "as a gesture of gratitude," but made sure to note that "there may be some imperfections in the translation due to the limited time we had to complete the work."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
In a Steam discussion forum thread about the short-lived alternate alias, a demo player from Japan said it had "a lot of unnatural expressions due to the machine translation." Even so, they said it didn't interfere with the gameplay, and were delighted enough by the "Shit Dungeon" name that they begged the developer not to change it.
Sadly, Fix-A-Bug replied that it decided to change the Japanese listing title to something more accurate, because "I can't tell my mom 'Hey Mom, the name of the game I made is Shitty Dungeon!'"
Lincoln has been writing about games for 11 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.