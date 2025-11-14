7 years of delays kept this anime sports RPG from coming out until now, and players say it was worth the wait: 'This game didn't just score, it hit my soul with a fire tornado of nostalgia'

News
By published

Level-5 has finally released Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road and everyone loves it.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road
(Image credit: LEVEL-5)

I'm simply not as strong as an Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road fan. I can barely wait 30 seconds to microwave something and these people have been waiting for a new entry in their favorite anime soccer RPG series for nine entire years.

Level-5 announced the game in 2016 and then forced fans to endure eight delays, including two this year, for it to finally come out. Despite all the extra development time, though, it didn't forget about the people who won a giveaway for the game seven years ago. The winners received letters with their prizes this month.

Inazuma Eleven started as a sports RPG in 2008 and grew into a whole franchise that includes a manga and anime series. While there are plenty of spin-off games, the main series only had three entries by 2010. Victory Road was supposed to be released in 2018, but suffered delays—as you can probably infer by the fact that this is extremely not 2018.

The only complaints I see are for its price in some regions, which is really just a good example of how inflated things have gotten since 2013. Victory Road is $69.99 ($79.99 for the deluxe edition)—a considerable jump for a series that used to be on the Nintendo DS, where games would usually cost about half that.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.