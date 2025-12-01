15 years later, a heroic modder has finally added video poker to Fallout: New Vegas

published

New Vegas feels more like Present Vegas now.

Video poker screen in Fallout: New Vegas
(Image credit: Bethesda / W00Z)

I love Fallout: New Vegas but you know what I don't love? New Vegas itself. The strip and the casinos are a bit of a letdown. The streets are nearly empty. The casinos are dull. And the biggest crime of all: you can't play poker.

For the past 15 years, our choices of casino games in New Vegas have been limited to slot machines, blackjack, and roulette. But finally, finally, one heroic modder has added video poker. And New Vegas, at last, feels more like Present Vegas as a result.

To me, video poker is Vegas (or Reno, or Atlantic City, or any casino in general) so I think this is a fantastic mod to add to vanilla Fallout: New Vegas. Make sure you read the installation instructions and requirements on the mod's page: there are a number of other mods video poker relies on—and some of those mods rely on other mods. Good luck!

