Slot machine roguelike CloverPit sells 1 million copies, and its developer celebrates the payout by adding its 'most requested feature yet'

News
By published

Double your debt for a big reward in Hard mode

A slot machine showing winning reels
(Image credit: Future Friends Games)

Spooky gambling roguelike CloverPit has hit the jackpot for developer Panik Arcade, selling a million copies since it was released at the end of September. Seems a lot of people can't resist the allure of playing with a cursed one-armed bandit in a dingy basement that's possibly also in hell.

"Thank you so much for all your incredible support! We still can't believe how the launch went," wrote Panik Arcade in a Steam post. "We are truly in shock and deeply grateful to all of you who have supported us on this wild ride."

CloverPit - Hardmode Update available now - YouTube CloverPit - Hardmode Update available now - YouTube
Watch On

Moreover, Panik Arcade has changed the effect of the Hourglass charm, stating that it was "the most useless thing ever seen in the entire universe." Explaining the changes in detail, the developer says, "now it alternates between growing the symbols and pattern multipliers at the end of each deadline, but it takes one extra space." The result should make it stronger to use at the expense of using other items. "You will need to use ur big brain between using this or the megaphone or the nuke button," Panik Arcade jokes.

While welcome, these changes are unlikely to affect the bigger issues encountered in our CloverPit Review, namely that it lacks the depth of other roguelike-infused reinventions like Balatro and, more recently, Ball X Pit. "There's fun to be had with CloverPit, but not the seemingly endless kind found in the best roguelikes", Robin Valentine wrote in October. "After less than 10 hours, I felt like I'd already seen everything I needed to see and understood all the key strategies, and I just haven't felt that urge to come back."

Still, 10 hours is a reasonable chunk of playtime considering CloverPit's price. In fact, CloverPit is currently even cheaper than usual, with a 10% discount bringing the price down to $9/£7.65. The discount runs until November 26.

Best laptop gamesBest Steam Deck gamesBest browser gamesBest indie gamesBest co-op games

Best laptop games: Low-spec life
Best Steam Deck games: Handheld must-haves
Best browser games: No install needed
Best indie games: Independent excellence
Best co-op games: Better together

Rick Lane
Contributor

Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.