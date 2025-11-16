Slot machine roguelike CloverPit sells 1 million copies, and its developer celebrates the payout by adding its 'most requested feature yet'

Spooky gambling roguelike CloverPit has hit the jackpot for developer Panik Arcade, selling a million copies since it was released at the end of September. Seems a lot of people can't resist the allure of playing with a cursed one-armed bandit in a dingy basement that's possibly also in hell.

"Thank you so much for all your incredible support! We still can't believe how the launch went," wrote Panik Arcade in a Steam post. "We are truly in shock and deeply grateful to all of you who have supported us on this wild ride."

There's more to the post than just gratitude, however. Alongside celebrating the sales milestone, Panik Arcade released a new update for CloverPit, one that primarily introduces a hard mode to the game. This mode unlocks once players win their first run with a rules-modifying memory card, giving you the option to play that run again while doubling the deadline amount, yielding a special reward if you succeed.

Elsewhere, the update rebalances much of the experience, with Panik Arcade stating it has "reworked loads of charms, values and other little details to make everything smoother and fairer". For example, Panik Arcade has nerfed both cigarettes, which permanently increase the value of all slot machine symbols, and the CloverPot, believing that both of these items were "too game-breaking".

Moreover, Panik Arcade has changed the effect of the Hourglass charm, stating that it was "the most useless thing ever seen in the entire universe." Explaining the changes in detail, the developer says, "now it alternates between growing the symbols and pattern multipliers at the end of each deadline, but it takes one extra space." The result should make it stronger to use at the expense of using other items. "You will need to use ur big brain between using this or the megaphone or the nuke button," Panik Arcade jokes.

While welcome, these changes are unlikely to affect the bigger issues encountered in our CloverPit Review, namely that it lacks the depth of other roguelike-infused reinventions like Balatro and, more recently, Ball X Pit. "There's fun to be had with CloverPit, but not the seemingly endless kind found in the best roguelikes", Robin Valentine wrote in October. "After less than 10 hours, I felt like I'd already seen everything I needed to see and understood all the key strategies, and I just haven't felt that urge to come back."

Still, 10 hours is a reasonable chunk of playtime considering CloverPit's price. In fact, CloverPit is currently even cheaper than usual, with a 10% discount bringing the price down to $9/£7.65. The discount runs until November 26.