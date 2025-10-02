Today's Wordle clues, hints and answer for October 2 (#1566)

Come on, let's get this Wordle won. How? Entirely up to you. Click your way to the fastest win of your life thanks to our easily-accessed October 2 (1566) answer. Thoughtfully ponder our helpful clues for today's Wordle for as long as you like. Mix the two. Your choice, always. We're just happy to lend a hand.

A clue for today's Wordle

Stuck on today's Wordle? Here's a clue that pertains to the meaning of the word.

❓Wordle clue for October 2, 2025 ❓ Measurement, size. 📏

If you're still just as stuck after our clue, scroll down for further hints.

Hints for the October 2 (#1566) Wordle

Our Wordle hints will start vague so as to just give you a bit of a nudge in the right direction at first.

As you scroll down, they'll offer more and more help towards figuring out today's word without fully giving it away.

Are there any repeated letters in today's Wordle?

Every space is going to need a brand new letter.

How many vowels are in today's Wordle?

Only one vowel this time, so don't go looking for more.

What letter does today's Wordle begin with?

Begin with a "W" today.

Just one extra row could fix everything… Then again, so could today's answer.

The October 2 (#1566) Wordle answer is…

This is it. No turning back now!

The solution to today's Wordle puzzle is...

🟩 Wordle answer for October 2, 2025 🟩 WIDTH 📐

The meaning behind today's Wordle answer

When new furniture doesn't quite fit in the gap cleared out for it, it's because someone didn't measure the width accurately. 🪑

Previous Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

September 22: QUILL

QUILL September 23: MOUTH

MOUTH September 24: BLUNT

BLUNT September 25: DRAPE

DRAPE September 26: DALLY

DALLY September 27: FRITZ

FRITZ September 28: GOOEY

GOOEY September 29: CIVIL

CIVIL September 30: GEESE

GEESE October 1: SPOIL

Learn more about Wordle

How to play Wordle

Wordle's a daily guessing game, where the goal is to correctly uncover today's five letter word in six goes or less. An incorrect letter shows up as a grey box. A correct letter in the wrong space turns up yellow. And the correct letter in the right place shows up as green. There's no time limit to worry about, and don't forget that some letters might be used more than once.

What's the best Wordle starting word?

Generally you want to pick something with a good mix of common consonants and vowels in it as your Wordle opener, as this is most likely to return some early green and yellow letters. Words like SLATE, CHIME, and REACT all work, but feel free to find your own favourite.

Is Wordle getting harder?

Wordle is not getting harder!

There will always be the occasional day where the answer is the name of a body part, has a sneaky double vowel, or a word obscure enough to send everyone rushing off to a dictionary. But the daily answers, edited by Tracy Bennett, are still a good mix of common terms and tougher challenges.

Remember that if you're craving more of a challenge, you can enable Hard Mode under the ⚙️ options menu. This option doesn't make the words themselves harder, but it requires that "any revealed hints must be used in subsequent guesses."

How did Wordle begin?

Wordle is the creation of Josh Wardle, and began life as a small personal project before its public release in 2021. From there it's gone on to become a global phenomenon, attracting a dedicated daily audience, billions of plays, a whole host of competitors, and even a seven-figure sale to the New York Times where it's become a mainstay of daily games alongside the crosswords and Connections.