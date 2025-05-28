Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, May 28

Transform your daily Wordle into a smooth and surefire win with our convenient range of word finding help. The most obvious is today's answer, which is only a short scroll away now you're here and ready whenever you are. But if you like the idea of slightly less extreme assistance, there's a hint for the May 28 (1439) game here too.



Oh heck, just one letter off an early win after two rows? There's a part of me that's irritated by how almost right I was, basically one small typo away from an impressively quick finish. But it's also easy to see how that miss turned itself into a fantastic win without any trouble at all, a smooth path for me to follow.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, May 28

Anything relating to the top and bottom regions of the planet could have this word attached. Like bears.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is not a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

The one word you need. The answer to the May 28 (1439) Wordle is POLAR.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

May 27 : SPORT

: SPORT May 26 : DRONE

: DRONE May 25 : GRIFT

: GRIFT May 24 : SUEDE

: SUEDE May 23 : SHUCK

: SHUCK May 22 : FOLIO

: FOLIO May 21 : ALARM

: ALARM May 20 : BORNE

: BORNE May 19 : PITCH

: PITCH May 18: LIVID

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.