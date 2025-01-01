Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, January 1

Happy New Year everyone! Whether you're adding to your ongoing Wordle win streak today or just starting out, you'll find everything you need to succeed right here. We've got general tips to help get you in a guessing mindset, a clue for the January 1 (1292) puzzle, and today's answer ready if you need to turn a tough game around, or just want to make sure you get the year started on the right foot.

If today's Wordle was any indication of how the rest of my puzzle-solving year is going to go… hmm. I had a solid core to work with from my second go, the only problem was working out what the heck was supposed to fit around the edges of it. I did get there in the end though—mostly out of stubbornness. It still counts, though.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, January 1

These thin fibres carry information, instructions, and sensations from the body to the brain. If somebody metaphorically got yours, they'd be irritating you.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Happy New Year! The answer to the January 1 (1292) Wordle is NERVE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

December 31: LEMUR

LEMUR December 30: STARE

STARE December 29: MAMBO

MAMBO December 28: DECRY

DECRY December 27: GRAIN

GRAIN December 26: AFFIX

AFFIX December 25: SHARE

SHARE December 24: EAGLE

EAGLE December 23 : SAUNA

: SAUNA December 22: BRAWN

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.