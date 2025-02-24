The Unpacking developer's next game finally has a release date, but if you can't wait until then, you can check out the free demo now

One of my favourite puzzle games of all time is Unpacking. I love it for its chill nature, cosy vibes, and incredibly satisfying organisation puzzles. With that in mind, I was pretty excited to hear that the developer, Witch Beam, is working on yet another puzzle game, which now has a release date right round the corner.

Witch Beam announced that Tempopo will release on April 17, 2025, on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. This is only a couple of months away, but if you want to check the game out beforehand, then you can give its demo a try.

Tempopo is a more involved puzzle game than Unpacking, as your aim is to return all of the lost musical flowers to the protagonist Hana. You can collect the flowers with the help of bulb-like characters called Tempopo, but you'll need to direct them around various obstacle courses so they can snap up all the musical flowers.

There are a couple of different kinds of Tempopo that adapt to various environments, so you can take advantage of their powers to help complete all the puzzles. Some will sacrifice themselves and fall into a pit to plug the hole and let another Tempopo cross over, while others may transform into a jump pad, which can boost another up to higher ground.

You'll also do all of this while listening to some calming and catchy music. Due to the fact that the magic flowers can sing, music plays a pretty important role in Tempopo: "Everything in the game harmonises in time to the musical heartbeat of the title," which basically just means there'll be a catchy beat while you're trying to solve puzzles and collect all the flowers.

Every time you collect a flower from a level, you can take it back to your home base to sow in your garden. Depending on how you organise all the flowers, they'll sing a different song, so you can change it up depending on how you're feeling and discover all the possible melodies. A sweet reward after some tricky puzzle-solving.