Oragnized Inside is the perfect follow-up to Unpacking and A Little to the Left, as you trail a stray cat around town and tidy up as you go

The older I get, the more I realise that I have many weakness: Cups of tea, cats, and cosy games that make me feel like my life is in order, for starters. I ftear through cosy games like Unpacking and A Little to the Left like it's my last day on Earth. The only problem is, I'm constantly on the hunt for my next cosy game. In walks Organized Inside.

Apart from forcing me to spell like an American, Organized Inside is all about following a little black cat around town cleaning up peoples messes as we go. I cleaned up a pet's store, someone's dorm, a kitchen, and organised a room on a train for a stranger ahead of their next big adventure.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Meox Studio) (Image credit: Meox Studio) (Image credit: Meox Studio) (Image credit: Meox Studio)

It may seem quite insignificant, but sorting oranges into a box to put into the boot of a car, or vacuum pack-sealing duvets and blankets really is very satisfying.

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And the best bit is that you also get more freedom than usual when it comes to organising each level. I applauded the same feature in Hozy recently, that lets you leave each level however you want, as long as it looks tidy. The best thing about this is it means a level doesn't have an exact answer, and you can play it multiple times and get a slightly different outcome for each one of them. I also like comparing notes in games like this, if only to see what twisted ways my friends naturally like to organise their stuff.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Meox Studio) (Image credit: Meox Studio) (Image credit: Meox Studio) (Image credit: Meox Studio)

Having a little extra freedom in these levels takes the frustration out entirely. I remember a few levels of A Little to the Left that did my head in because I couldn't quite see the exact answer to a puzzle. But here, multiple ways are correct.

Organized Inside isn't particularly groundbreaking, it doesn't have a hugely interesting story and it doesn't tread any new ground, but that's not something I need this game to do. I'm perfectly happy with Organized Inside providing a well built puzzle game that's engaging, rewarding, and has the added benefit of an adorable little cat. That's more than enough for me.

But if you're not yet convinced then go check out Organized Inside's free demo. After playing just 20 minutes of it I was fully convinced that this should be the next cosy game in my Steam library.