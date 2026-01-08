Phasmophobia developer announces new indie publishing label: 'We’re now in the place where we want to support studios…and provide the support I'd have appreciated at the start of my journey'

Phasmophobia was an instant classic when it launched back in 2020, and it continues to be one of the top games on Steam to this day, having surpassed over 25 million copies sold in early access. It even spawned a wave of similarly successful hits like REPO and Lethal Company, playing its part in birthing the questionably-named friendslop genre (it's a co-op horror game, really).

It's safe to say that this success came as a surprise to the at-the-time solo developer Daniel Knight. Now a team of over 30 developers known as Kinetic Games, the studio has revealed the launch of its new publishing label, aptly named Kinetic Publishing.

Having learned a great deal about indie game development over the last five years, Knight, now the CEO of Kinetic, believes it's time to put that experience to use to help other independent developers.

"The fact we’ve grown so much as a company means we’re now in the place where we want to support studios who come under our wing, and provide the support I'd have appreciated at the start of my journey", says Knight.

(Image credit: Kinetic Publishing)

Kinetic Publishing will offer financial, legal, and marketing support, as well as wider development guidance to solo devs and teams, aiming to take on just a small slate who have a clear vision and are looking to release within 12-18 months. And no, it's not interested in blockchain, web3, or AI-generated 'games'.

Asim Tanvir, director of marketing and partnerships at the newly-established Kinetic Publishing, said: “We want to join the ranks of supportive indie publishers who champion and encourage creativity. We hope the guidance and support that we provide to indie teams will help in ensuring they succeed in what they do best, as well as encouraging innovation within the development space.”

But don't worry: While this new publishing label will be led by five senior team members, including Knight, the team at the Kinetic Games side of things will remain entirely focused on developing and supporting Phasmophobia.