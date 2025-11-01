The PC game releases we're most excited about in November

If Black Ops isn't your thing, there's a whole slew of early access games on the way.

November has arrived, which means duty is calling. This year's Call of Duty is Black Ops 7, and it might face a tough crowd as it's following two huge October shooter hits: Battlefield 6 and Arc Raiders.

There are also a couple exciting strategy games to consider this month—Europa Universalis 5 and Anno 117: Pax Romana—as well as RPGs worth paying attention to, including the long-awaited Demonschool, which jumped out of the way of Silksong to end up here, and narrative RPG Rue Valley, which might catch the eye of Disco Elysium fans.

November's big PC release dates

November gaming events and sales

Early access games and 1.0 launches in November 2025

Games with major updates and events in November

More games releasing in November

  • November 4 — Football Manager 26 - The yearly football series returns after skipping 2025 (Steam)
  • November 4 — Outside the Blocks - Detailed and pretty diorama builder (Steam)
  • November 5 — Bloodgrounds - Gladatorial tactical RPG with strategy management (Steam)
  • November 5 — Sonic Rumble - Like Fall Guys, but Sonic (Steam)
  • November 6 — No Players Online - Vintage desktop simulator horror (Steam)
  • November 6 — Syberia: Remastered - Kate Walker's journey redesigned (Steam)
  • November 6 — Unbeatable - Rhythm game where music is illegal (Steam)
  • November 7 — Thrasher - Rhythm game follow-up to Thumper (Steam)
  • November 10 — Ambrosia Sky - Sci-fi clean-em-up (Steam)
  • November 10 — Surviving Mars: Relaunched - Graduating to a brand new engine (Steam)
  • November 11 — Lumines Arise - Color block puzzle game sequel (Steam)
  • November 11 — Possessors - Action side-scroller from Hyper Light Drifter devs (Steam)
  • November 11 — Sacred 2 Remaster - Packaged with all of its expansions and modern upgrades (Steam)
  • November 12 — Winter Burrow - Cozy, 2D woodland mouse survival (Steam)
  • November 20 — Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster - LucasArts classic FPS returns (Steam)
  • November 24 — AILA - Survive against horrifying, fictional AI (Steam)
  • November 24 — Constance - Paintbrush-wielding Metroidvania (Steam)
  • November 24 — Of Ash and Steel - Open world RPG with little guidance (Steam)
  • November 24 — Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive - Anime action RPG with co-op raids (Steam)
  • November 25 — Tormentor - Twisted torture survival horror from the creators of Agony (Steam)
  • November ?? — Quarantine Zone: The Last Check - Protect humanity from biological threats (Steam)
