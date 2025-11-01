The PC game releases we're most excited about in November

November has arrived, which means duty is calling. This year's Call of Duty is Black Ops 7, and it might face a tough crowd as it's following two huge October shooter hits: Battlefield 6 and Arc Raiders.

There are also a couple exciting strategy games to consider this month—Europa Universalis 5 and Anno 117: Pax Romana—as well as RPGs worth paying attention to, including the long-awaited Demonschool, which jumped out of the way of Silksong to end up here, and narrative RPG Rue Valley, which might catch the eye of Disco Elysium fans.

Further down on this list, you'll find a hearty selection of new early access games, as well as some games that are leaving early access. If you've been watching extraction shooter Escape from Tarkov from the sidelines, this might be the month to finally try it out, as it's hitting 1.0 and launching on Steam.

November 4 Europa Universalis 5 Europa Universalis 5 (Steam) is "nothing less than an attempt at simulating the world for centuries with a fidelity beyond anything else in the genre," Jon wrote in our positive review. November 11 Rue Valley Rue Valley (Steam) is a time-loop RPG that we called "one of the most interesting RPG prospects since Disco Elysium" last year. November 13 Anno 117: Pax Romana Anno 117: Pax Romana (Steam) brings the long-running strategy series on the Roman Empire. November 14 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Steam) is more of the same in some ways, but not entirely: We're particularly curious to see how the reduced skill-based matchmaking plays out. November 14 Where Winds Meet Where Winds Meet (Steam) was announced with an ambitious pitch that made it sound both like wuxia Assassin's Creed and also an MMO where you can roleplay as a bodyguard or professional orator. November 19 Demonschool Demonschool (Steam) is a Persona-like RPG that's been on our radar for years now. It was going to release in September, but leapt out of the way of Silksong.

November gaming events and sales

PAX Unplugged on November 21

Fan Expo San Francisco on November 28

Indie Live Expo Winter Showcase on November 29

The month is a little light on Steam sales, but there are a couple of seasonal discounts worth a shout: October 27 - November 3: Steam Scream 4 November 10 - November 17: Animal Fest

, but there are a couple of seasonal discounts worth a shout:

Early access games and 1.0 launches in November 2025

November 6 Whiskerwood Whiskerwood (Steam) mashes a game of cat and mouse with the city builder formula when it enters early access on November 6 November 6 The Last Caretaker The Last Caretaker (Steam) protects the last of humanity when the singleplayer survival adventure launches in early access on November 6 November 6 Long Drive North Long Drive North (Steam) begins its RV trip into the early access wilderness with a co-op journey for four on November 6 November 15 Escape from Tarkov Escape from Tarkov (Steam) upgrades to version 1.0 on November 15 after spending more than eight years in beta November 17 Dungeons & Kingdoms Dungeons & Kingdoms (Steam) continues a month of city building with a sprinkle of dungeon diving when it debuts in early access on November 17 November 19 Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (Steam) is back in business when the shopkeeping action RPG enters early access on November 19 November 20 Prologue: Go Wayback Prologue: Go Wayback (Steam) brings the PUBG creator's open world survival adventure to early access on November 20 November 21 The Midnight Walkers The Midnight Walkers (Steam) pits you against the living and the undead when the extraction shooter enters early access on November 20

October 28 Look Outside Look Outside (Steam) added new monsters and endings to its survival horror adventure on October 28 November 4 Farming Simulator 25: Highlands Fishing Farming Simulator 25 (Steam) cultivates the Scotland-inspired hills of Kinlaig on November 4 November 10 Enshrouded: Wake of the Water Enshrouded (Steam) finally adds wet stuff to the realm with its Wake of the Water update on November 10 November 11 Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Mysteria Ecclesiae Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Steam) investigates a mystery plague in its third and final DLC update on November 11 November 11 Phasmophobia Phasmophobia (Steam) adds a new small map, Nell's Diner, to its ghost hunting tours on November 11 November 18 Battlefield 6: California Resistance Battlefield 6 (Steam) continues its season one updates when California Resistance drops on November 18 November 18 Risk of Rain 2: Alloyed Collective Risk of Rain 2 (Steam) debuts six new stages, more drones, and two survivors with its Alloyed Collective expansion on November 18 November 19 Disney Dreamlight Valley: Wishblossom Ranch Disney Dreamlight Valley (Steam) sends Snow White and Tinker Bell to accompany you to Wishblossom Ranch on November 19

More games releasing in November

Ambrosia Sky (Image credit: Soft Rains)

November 4 — Football Manager 26 - The yearly football series returns after skipping 2025 (Steam)

— Football Manager 26 - The yearly football series returns after skipping 2025 (Steam) November 4 — Outside the Blocks - Detailed and pretty diorama builder (Steam)

— Outside the Blocks - Detailed and pretty diorama builder (Steam) November 5 — Bloodgrounds - Gladatorial tactical RPG with strategy management (Steam)

— Bloodgrounds - Gladatorial tactical RPG with strategy management (Steam) November 5 — Sonic Rumble - Like Fall Guys, but Sonic (Steam)

— Sonic Rumble - Like Fall Guys, but Sonic (Steam) November 6 — No Players Online - Vintage desktop simulator horror (Steam)

— No Players Online - Vintage desktop simulator horror (Steam) November 6 — Syberia: Remastered - Kate Walker's journey redesigned (Steam)

— Syberia: Remastered - Kate Walker's journey redesigned (Steam) November 6 — Unbeatable - Rhythm game where music is illegal (Steam)

— Unbeatable - Rhythm game where music is illegal (Steam) November 7 — Thrasher - Rhythm game follow-up to Thumper (Steam)

— Thrasher - Rhythm game follow-up to Thumper (Steam) November 10 — Ambrosia Sky - Sci-fi clean-em-up (Steam)

— Ambrosia Sky - Sci-fi clean-em-up (Steam) November 10 — Surviving Mars: Relaunched - Graduating to a brand new engine (Steam)

— Surviving Mars: Relaunched - Graduating to a brand new engine (Steam) November 11 — Lumines Arise - Color block puzzle game sequel (Steam)

— Lumines Arise - Color block puzzle game sequel (Steam) November 11 — Possessors - Action side-scroller from Hyper Light Drifter devs (Steam)

— Possessors - Action side-scroller from Hyper Light Drifter devs (Steam) November 11 — Sacred 2 Remaster - Packaged with all of its expansions and modern upgrades (Steam)

— Sacred 2 Remaster - Packaged with all of its expansions and modern upgrades (Steam) November 12 — Winter Burrow - Cozy, 2D woodland mouse survival (Steam)

November 13 Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Sporty RPG with players to collect and train November 17 The Berlin Apartment Narrative spanning a century and many people November 17 Unmourned First-person supernatural house-horror November 18 Morsels Creature collecting roguelite action

November 20 — Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster - LucasArts classic FPS returns (Steam)

— Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster - LucasArts classic FPS returns (Steam) November 24 — AILA - Survive against horrifying, fictional AI (Steam)

— AILA - Survive against horrifying, fictional AI (Steam) November 24 — Constance - Paintbrush-wielding Metroidvania (Steam)

— Constance - Paintbrush-wielding Metroidvania (Steam) November 24 — Of Ash and Steel - Open world RPG with little guidance (Steam)

— Of Ash and Steel - Open world RPG with little guidance (Steam) November 24 — Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive - Anime action RPG with co-op raids (Steam)

— Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive - Anime action RPG with co-op raids (Steam) November 25 — Tormentor - Twisted torture survival horror from the creators of Agony (Steam)

— Tormentor - Twisted torture survival horror from the creators of Agony (Steam) November ?? — Quarantine Zone: The Last Check - Protect humanity from biological threats (Steam)