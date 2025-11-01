The PC game releases we're most excited about in November
If Black Ops isn't your thing, there's a whole slew of early access games on the way.
November has arrived, which means duty is calling. This year's Call of Duty is Black Ops 7, and it might face a tough crowd as it's following two huge October shooter hits: Battlefield 6 and Arc Raiders.
There are also a couple exciting strategy games to consider this month—Europa Universalis 5 and Anno 117: Pax Romana—as well as RPGs worth paying attention to, including the long-awaited Demonschool, which jumped out of the way of Silksong to end up here, and narrative RPG Rue Valley, which might catch the eye of Disco Elysium fans.
Further down on this list, you'll find a hearty selection of new early access games, as well as some games that are leaving early access. If you've been watching extraction shooter Escape from Tarkov from the sidelines, this might be the month to finally try it out, as it's hitting 1.0 and launching on Steam.
November's big PC release dates
November 4
Europa Universalis 5 (Steam) is "nothing less than an attempt at simulating the world for centuries with a fidelity beyond anything else in the genre," Jon wrote in our positive review.
November 13
Anno 117: Pax Romana (Steam) brings the long-running strategy series on the Roman Empire.
November 14
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Steam) is more of the same in some ways, but not entirely: We're particularly curious to see how the reduced skill-based matchmaking plays out.
November 14
Where Winds Meet (Steam) was announced with an ambitious pitch that made it sound both like wuxia Assassin's Creed and also an MMO where you can roleplay as a bodyguard or professional orator.
November 19
Demonschool (Steam) is a Persona-like RPG that's been on our radar for years now. It was going to release in September, but leapt out of the way of Silksong.
November gaming events and sales
- PAX Unplugged on November 21
- Fan Expo San Francisco on November 28
- Indie Live Expo Winter Showcase on November 29
- The month is a little light on Steam sales, but there are a couple of seasonal discounts worth a shout:
- October 27 - November 3: Steam Scream 4
- November 10 - November 17: Animal Fest
Early access games and 1.0 launches in November 2025
November 6
Whiskerwood (Steam) mashes a game of cat and mouse with the city builder formula when it enters early access on November 6
November 6
The Last Caretaker (Steam) protects the last of humanity when the singleplayer survival adventure launches in early access on November 6
November 6
Long Drive North (Steam) begins its RV trip into the early access wilderness with a co-op journey for four on November 6
November 15
Escape from Tarkov (Steam) upgrades to version 1.0 on November 15 after spending more than eight years in beta
November 17
Dungeons & Kingdoms (Steam) continues a month of city building with a sprinkle of dungeon diving when it debuts in early access on November 17
November 19
Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (Steam) is back in business when the shopkeeping action RPG enters early access on November 19
November 20
Prologue: Go Wayback (Steam) brings the PUBG creator's open world survival adventure to early access on November 20
November 21
The Midnight Walkers (Steam) pits you against the living and the undead when the extraction shooter enters early access on November 20
Games with major updates and events in November
October 28
Look Outside (Steam) added new monsters and endings to its survival horror adventure on October 28
November 4
Farming Simulator 25 (Steam) cultivates the Scotland-inspired hills of Kinlaig on November 4
November 10
Enshrouded (Steam) finally adds wet stuff to the realm with its Wake of the Water update on November 10
November 11
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Steam) investigates a mystery plague in its third and final DLC update on November 11
November 11
Phasmophobia (Steam) adds a new small map, Nell's Diner, to its ghost hunting tours on November 11
November 18
Battlefield 6 (Steam) continues its season one updates when California Resistance drops on November 18
November 18
Risk of Rain 2 (Steam) debuts six new stages, more drones, and two survivors with its Alloyed Collective expansion on November 18
November 19
Disney Dreamlight Valley (Steam) sends Snow White and Tinker Bell to accompany you to Wishblossom Ranch on November 19
More games releasing in November
- November 4 — Football Manager 26 - The yearly football series returns after skipping 2025 (Steam)
- November 4 — Outside the Blocks - Detailed and pretty diorama builder (Steam)
- November 5 — Bloodgrounds - Gladatorial tactical RPG with strategy management (Steam)
- November 5 — Sonic Rumble - Like Fall Guys, but Sonic (Steam)
- November 6 — No Players Online - Vintage desktop simulator horror (Steam)
- November 6 — Syberia: Remastered - Kate Walker's journey redesigned (Steam)
- November 6 — Unbeatable - Rhythm game where music is illegal (Steam)
- November 7 — Thrasher - Rhythm game follow-up to Thumper (Steam)
- November 10 — Ambrosia Sky - Sci-fi clean-em-up (Steam)
- November 10 — Surviving Mars: Relaunched - Graduating to a brand new engine (Steam)
- November 11 — Lumines Arise - Color block puzzle game sequel (Steam)
- November 11 — Possessors - Action side-scroller from Hyper Light Drifter devs (Steam)
- November 11 — Sacred 2 Remaster - Packaged with all of its expansions and modern upgrades (Steam)
- November 12 — Winter Burrow - Cozy, 2D woodland mouse survival (Steam)
November 13
Sporty RPG with players to collect and train
November 17
Narrative spanning a century and many people
November 17
First-person supernatural house-horror
November 18
Creature collecting roguelite action
- November 20 — Outlaws + Handful of Missions: Remaster - LucasArts classic FPS returns (Steam)
- November 24 — AILA - Survive against horrifying, fictional AI (Steam)
- November 24 — Constance - Paintbrush-wielding Metroidvania (Steam)
- November 24 — Of Ash and Steel - Open world RPG with little guidance (Steam)
- November 24 — Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive - Anime action RPG with co-op raids (Steam)
- November 25 — Tormentor - Twisted torture survival horror from the creators of Agony (Steam)
- November ?? — Quarantine Zone: The Last Check - Protect humanity from biological threats (Steam)
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
