No new Deus Ex game this year, according to Adam Jensen actor Elias Toufexis, who says the owners are 'psychopaths' for not concluding the trilogy

Elias Toufexis has done a lot of work over the years, but to us he will always be known first and foremost as the voice of Adam Jensen, the hero of Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Mankind Divided, the best two-part videogame trilogy ever made. He didn't ask for this, but that's just how it goes when you turn in an S-tier performance in a sequel to one of the most iconic videogames of all time.

Alas, the durability of that performance does not mean that we'll be seeing Toufexis-as-Jensen returning anytime soon. After wrapping up 2025 with a message on X outlining projects he has coming in 2026, including Marathon and three others that are under NDA, he concluded,"No Deus Ex, because the people in charge are psychopaths."

That's a bold statement, but one I'm not inclined to argue with: If you can finish Jensen's Deus Ex trilogy, and choose not to, what other conclusion am I expected to reach? Speaking to PC Gamer, Toufexis clarified that he doesn't actually think the people in charge at Eidos Montreal and Embracer Group are literally psychopaths, just that it's wild how they're leaving one of the best-known franchises in the game industry to lie in a ditch.

"I was just kidding about 'psychos' in the sense that they're crazy to not make another game," Toufexis said. "I did directly pitch them to make an animated series with me producing and co-writing with a huge writer and popular videogame guy (I've recently sold a different animated series so it's something we know how to do) and they also said no. Because they're crazy."

As a long-suffering Deus Ex fan, it sucks to hear that we're going another year without a new game in the series, but fortunately for Toufexis he has other things to keep him occupied in the meantime. He had a prominent role as L'ak n Star Trek: Discovery, has appeared in games including The Outer Worlds 2, Hell Is Us, and MindsEye (hey, they can't all be winners), and is currently serving as the voice director on Bungie's upcoming Marathon, in which he will also appear as Void and Rook.

Marathon hasn't had the smoothest pre-release run, but a recent 'second reveal' highlighting numerous changes made to the game since its less-than-stellar debut in 2025 has some followers thinking that a real turnaround might be in the offing. Toufexis said the dev team "is working really hard, and they're really big on player input," and that they're feeling some of that excitement too.

"I don't want to speak for the whole company, because I only know the game and the team," Toufexis said. "But we are all very confident in the product. The world building, the lore, the visuals, and the acting in the game are spectacular.

"After that recent behind-the-scenes video came out, you can see how people are getting really excited again."

Marathon is set to come out in March 2026—a specific release date hasn't been announced yet—and is aiming for the $40 price point popularized by hit shooters like Helldivers 2 and Arc Raiders. As for a new Deus Ex game, well, maybe 2027 will be our year.