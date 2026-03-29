Deus Ex: Invisible War's audio director says 'there was room for improvement,' but remains proud of the team's work
"It wasn't this '90s cyberpunk Johnny Mnemonic cheese fest that everybody reveled in at that time."
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After serving as a composer on the original Deus Ex, and contributing some voices, Alexander Brandon was made audio director on its sequel, Deus Ex: Invisible War. The second game in the series has long been divisive, and was Brandon's first time as an audio director. As he told PC Gamer's Wes Fenlon in a recent interview, "There was room for improvement, I will just put it that way."
Brandon remains pleased with a lot of the team's work, however. "As far as the content goes, I think we did really, really well," he said. "I'm proud of the main theme. My now ex-wife did the vocals on it, and did an amazing job on that. And I was given a little more freedom to express thematic, melodic stuff, even though it was muted in comparison to the original main theme. It wasn't this '90s cyberpunk Johnny Mnemonic cheese fest that everybody reveled in at that time."
One of Invisible War's strongest areas is its factions, with players encouraged to join them, betray them, and play them off against each other. Each needed its own mood, and the aim was to tell a more complicated story even if the systems were simpler. "We have more fidelity, and the story is gonna be a lot more intricate," as Brandon put it, "but it's going to be a bit darker, even though the art was a little lighter in some ways—a lot of ways really. But it was supposed to have a more serious tone and a more immersive tone. I really like the soundtrack for what it is."Article continues below
Invisible War's main theme in particular remains a banger. The soundtrack shifts to match your location as well as the factions, with a markedly different soundscape in Cairo compared to Trier, for instance. As annoying as the sliced-up levels were, at least the music we heard as we scurried back and forth across them was amazing. Especially the songs contributed by Kidneythieves, whose lead singer portrayed NG Resonance.
"There's a lot I would change if I could," Brandon said. "If we could all go back and do it again, that would be great. But no, I'm proud of it overall."
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Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
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