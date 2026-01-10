Deadlock dev teases the community over its favorite hero that was briefly tested and removed: 'We made delicious stock out of his bones and meats'

News
By published

The curious case of Fathom, Deadlock's missing best boy.

Slork on a roof
(Image credit: Valve)

You might remember Slork. He featured in a PC Gamer article with the headline "Slork," and the strapline, "Slork." Everyone had a good time slorkin' it back then, and the unfinished hero quickly turned heads with his ridiculous name and experimental, stealthy playstyle. That being said, I have bad news, #SlorkNation: Valve has melted Slork's wet, slippery body into Sunday dinner.

Let me back up. Slork was a hero concept first accessible via console commands in Deadlock's private test. He was later added to the hero labs, a feature where characters with placeholder art could be used to queue up for normal games during scheduled hours, assuming you had a certain number of games under your belt. At this point, Slork had been renamed to the decidedly less hilarious Fathom.

When asked about Slork's status on the Deadlock discord, developer Duncan "Hopoo" Drummond(yes, the same Hopoo of Risk of Rain fame, he works on Deadlock now) gave a grisly reply: "We made a delicious stock out of his bones and meats." The reply was shared in a Reddit thread from user ginger6616 titled, "They’re laughing… they murdered my boy and they’re laughing."

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.