Final Fantasy 14 director Yoshi-P daydreams of more crossover events with Evangelion, Gundam, and especially Diablo: 'I love it so much that I would want to make a Diablo game myself'

Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida loves Diablo. He's talked about Blizzard games several times over the last several years, including when he named Diablo as his dream crossover for FF14 two years ago. If you're worried he's forgotten about it, don't: in an interview with Techradar, Yoshida reiterated that he'd like nothing more than to plunge Eorzea into the Burning Hells.

"I love Diablo so much that I would want to make a Diablo game myself, and I have huge respect for all the staff working at Blizzard, not only as a gamer, but as a developer," Yoshida told Techradar. "So I really would love to achieve some sort of collaboration with them."

This was followed by a flurry of no-holds-barred dream scenarios, so it's safe to say there's nothing on the horizon anytime soon. Yoshida also name-dropped One Piece, Evangelion, Gundam, and concurred with interviewer Rhys Wood's suggestion of Tekken. Yoshida replied, “Of course, for Final Fantasy 16, we did work with the Tekken team, and we do have a close relationship with them, so I will let them know!”

Some of this might sound a little outlandish for a Final Fantasy MMO, but once you cross over with Fall Guys I think it's safe to assume nothing is off the table. Besides, this is the same series that eventually gave us Kingdom Hearts, a collaboration that in retrospect feels pedestrian next to the Fortnites and Magic: The Gatherings of the world.

The only real challenge I see with bringing Diablo in is a tonal one; FF14 is rated T by the ESRB and while I never got through the main story quest personally, it didn't seem like it was headed toward corpse explosions and rivers of blood. Yoshida acknowledged this when he brought up Diablo the first time, saying "in terms of the ratings, it might be a bit difficult … it's a tricky one."

That's not to say it's impossible. World of Warcraft very recently hosted a Diablo crossover that went for the 'cutesy treasure goblins' aspect of Diablo instead of that part where you stab yourself through the heart with a crystal containing the embodiment of evil. I'm sure if Blizzard played ball, the two teams could thread the needle—and while I'm not a FF14 player, the prospect of getting some cat ears for my barbarian in Diablo 4 is exciting.