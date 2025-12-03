As NetEase pledges to 'replace' a No Man's Sky model in its survival MMO, Sean Murray says they played themselves because the asset's busted anyway

Next time a commenter points out a typo in one of my articles, I'll just say it's to make potential plagiarists look stupid. After No Man's Sky players on Reddit (via GamesRadar) questioned the provenance of an asset in survival MMO Once Human—suggesting it bore a marked resemblance to a similar object in No Man's Sky—Hello Games' boss Sean Murray seemed remarkably at-ease about the possibility he'd been the target of an asset heist.

"Joke's on them," he wrote, because the original No Man's Sky asset is all jacked up anyway.

Murray accompanied his post with detailed pictures of the rivets in question, revealing a set of studs composed of a frankly terrifying, computer-sweating number of polygons. No, really, where most of the base teleporter module is composed of simple, large surfaces, the rivets look to be made up of hundreds, perhaps thousands, of polygons.

So if you're playing Once Human and your new lootbox tchotchke brings the game to a screeching halt then, well, case closed.

