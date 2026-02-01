21 years after release, Guild Wars 1 just got an 'Ironman' mode inspired by a venerable community-driven challenge

News
By published

Guild Wars' soft remaster continues to get tweaks and new features.

Guild Wars screen - dude in a mask holding a sword over his head like he&#039;s He-Man in fancy dress or something
(Image credit: ArenaNet)

Guild Wars might look indistinct among the many MMOs that arrived in the wake of World of Warcraft's genre-defining heyday, but it has relatively little in common with WoW or even EverQuest, the Iron Age big dog in the massively multiplayer space. It's a unique blend of deckbuilding and ARPG-esque adventuring where you can team up with other players in town hubs across different campaigns—a setup so unique it's still drawing a crowd over two decades, a very different sequel, and a big modernization update later.

It's not an easy game. But, the question always goes, how can I make this harder on myself? An update arrived Jan. 28 with the answer: Melandru's Accord. "Inspired by the community-driven Ironman challenge," the new game mode will require that players earn all their skills and items without the relief of player trading or mercenaries (special NPC helpers that copy character builds and gear).

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.