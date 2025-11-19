How to unlock Snow White in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Snow White is the first character you will unlock in Dreamlight Valley's Wishblossom Ranch DLC, and she's the first character you'll speak to once you arrive. When you've found her waiting in the snow and give her your train ticket, you'll initiate the "A Wishful Invitation" quest. This is incredibly easy to complete, and unlocks your first horse which you will need for the quest required to unlock Snow White as a villager.

When you've got your horse, and you've spoken to Snow White to complete the quest, the Tales of a Broken Heart quest will automatically unlock. This is your key to getting Snow White as a village and adding her house to the ranch. Here's what you need to do to complete it.

How to complete the Tales of a Broken Heart quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Follow Snow White to the Wishbloom Heart cave once you've spoken to her to start the Tales of a Broken Heart quest. When you meet her there, the entrance will be blocked with red crystals. Luckily you don't have to use any sort of Dreamlight or Storybook Magic to unlock this area. Instead, hop on your horse and press E to destroy them. Then, head into the cave.

Go up to the big Wishblossom Flower in the centre, and it will ask you to destroy the red crystals on its roots, essentially sapping its power. Summon your horse and jump on its back to destroy the three crystals around the flower. When you've done this, interact with the Wishblossom once more and it'll open, and Tinkerbell will fly out.

After Snow White introduces you, and explains that the ranch is falling apart, Tinkerbell says she can probably use some pixie dust to temporarily hold up the roof of the cave from falling in. She doesn't have enough on her at the moment so you'll need to destroy dead Wishblossoms around the cave (ten of them, specifically) by galloping through them on your horse.

Take the dust to Tinkerbell, and she will fix the roof temporarily and tell you to go back to the ranch while she investigates what's causing all the chaos. So, head back to the ranch and speak to Snow White. To say thank you for your help with the Wishblossom Heart, she will give you a Horse Brush and teach you how to use it. When you brush your horse for the first time, a cutscene will play showing the sun coming out and the snow around Wishblossom Ranch clearing up.

When you speak to Snow White again, she'll state that the bond between you and your horse can help restore the ranch to its former glory. She'll also offer to look after the ranch, but doesn't have a place to stay after her last cottage was destroyed. As always, you'll offer to build her a house, so go and speak to Scrooge McDuck who has conveniently just arrived in the valley. He will give you the plans to place Snow White's cottage, which you can do anywhere around the ranch. Go up to the sign and pay 2500 Star Coins to build Snow White's house.

This will initiate the "welcome Snow White" cutscene. But, you'll need to speak with her one final time to complete the Tales of a Broken Heart quest and have her unlocked as a villager around the Valley. She won't appear in your normal valley until you've moved her house there.